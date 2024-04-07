On June 25, 2029 Rob Manfred will officially step down from his role as MLB commissioner. While who will replace him is not yet known, Theo Epstein is making sure that he isn't in consideration.
Epstein has told friends and associates that he has, “absolutely no interest,” in the job, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Still five years away from Manfred stepping down, there is no word on who will be his eventual successor.
Manfred has officially been in his position since 2015, replacing Bud Selig. He has been working with MLB since 1987, holding a multitude of roles. He was promoted to the MLB's chief operating officer in 2013 before eventually becoming commissioner.
In his role, Manfred has overseen numerous baseball controversies. The CO-VID19 pandemic occurred during his tenure. As did the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal, the 2020-21 lockout and the All-Star game relocation in 2021. Now, Manfred is watching the Oakland Athletics' controversial move to Las Vegas.
But in the summer of 2029, Manfred will no longer oversee MLB. He will walk off into the sunset as the institution looks for their next leader. A leader that as of 2024, doesn't appear to be Theo Epstein.
Theo Epstein turns down MLB
There's no word on exactly why Epstein wouldn't want to be the league's commissioner. Perhaps the responsibility and effort it takes it something that just doesn't interest the executive. He joined the Fenway Sports Group in 2024, keeping a watchful eye over the Boston Red Sox. Whatever his reasoning may be, Epstein doesn't want his name considered.
He certainly has shown throughout his career in MLB that he has the ability to lead. He began his career with the San Diego Padres under Larry Lucchino. When he moved to the Boston Red Sox in 2001, Epstein followed. By 2002, Epstein was named Boston's general manager. He helped lead the Red Sox to their first World Series title since 1918 in 2004.
He wasn't done breaking curses then, joining the Chicago Cubs in 2011. By 2016, the Cubs had become World Series champions, winning their first title since 1908. After the 2020 season he retired, leaving the front office after successful rebuilds at two organization.
Epstein worked as a consultant for MLB in 2021. Perhaps that's where the Manfred replacement ties come in. But outside of joining the Fenway Sports Group, Epstein has been away from baseball.
Still in April of 2024, Epstein will have plenty of time to change his mind before 2029. In turn, Rob Manfred and company will be able to come up with an apt list of names should Epstein stick to his guns. For however fans felt about Manfred throughout his tenure, his eventual departure has already been secured. Those same fans will be patiently waiting to see who replaces him and leads the new era of MLB.