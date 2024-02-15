MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, reveals when he'll end his tenure.

There are different opinions on Rob Manfred as the MLB Commissioner, as there are with anyone with that job title for any sport. With that said, reports indicate that his time is coming to an end soon.

Manfred will no longer be the Commissioner of the MLB in 2029, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. It will officially be over in the early portion of that year, likely before the start of that season.

“Rob Manfred said his tenure as Major League Baseball commissioner will end in early 2029.”

He still has five seasons remaining before he calls it quits. Additionally, Rob Manfred claims he's been clear with the MLB team owners that he will finish his final term as Commissioner, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. So, each team was well aware before the announcement was made.

“You can only have so much fun in one lifetime. I have been open with them (the owners) about the fact that this is going to be my last term.”

Manfred first took over as Commissioner back in 2015 when he replaced Bud Selig. By the time his time is done with the MLB, the New York native will have spent nearly 15 years as Commissioner. The MLB will be forced to search for a new candidate for just the 11th time in league history.

Rob Manfred will be just over 70 years old by the time his tenure ends. So, it's possible he enters retirement and enjoys the rest of his days. As for the MLB, the league will start scoping out his replacement when the time comes.