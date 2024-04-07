The MLB is experiencing a wide array of pitcher injuries to begin the season. Eury Perez and Shane Bieber are just two big names who are already ruled out for the entire season. Meanwhile, we wait to see what happens with Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves. Amid the slew of injuries, the MLBPA has called out Commissioner Rob Manfred, as they believe there's one key reason why these injuries are happening.
As it turns out, the MLBPA seems to believe the pitching clock is playing a large part in pitchers suffering injuries, according to the MLBPA Communications social media account. The reduced time on the clock could be preventing pitchers from fully recovering in between each pitch.
Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark Regarding Pitcher Injuries pic.twitter.com/nFio4eDUGL
If that's the case then a study needs to be conducted before the MLB can truly make a decision. As of now there probably isn't enough data available to come up with a true answer as to why so many pitchers are suffering injuries.
But it makes sense to believe the pitching clock is at fault here. Pitchers can no longer take as much time as they want on the mound in between pitches. The players have had to change up their routines due to the MLB's rule changes. Even so, it doesn't seem to have negatively impacted the pitchers, for the most part.
But if the pitching clock is resulting in more injuries then this is something Rob Manfred has to look into. The MLBPA is smart to call him out to potentially make changes. But it could be several years before the MLB makes any changes. And that's if the league decides to make a change.
Protecting the players is the utmost importance. Without them there is no baseball. On the other hand, the Rob Manfred is going to do what he thinks is best for the MLB. So, hopefully a study can be conducted so we can actually see if the pitching clock is causing these injuries or not.
Another reason why MLB pitchers are suffering so many injuries
As time goes on athletes improve. That's just the nature of things as technology and medicine advances as well. With that in mind, pitchers are throwing harder than ever. Additionally, there is more movement in the pitches in general too. Because pitching is advancing, perhaps the players bodies can't keep up with torque and power of these throws.
It's just a hypothesis. There could be a multitude of reasons why these injuries are happening. Another reason for the young pitchers is the fact they're adjusting to the MLB schedule. It's a long, grueling 162 games and nobody at any other level, including the Minors, have played that much in their careers.
Maybe one day we'll narrow down the exact reason why so many pitchers are going down with injury. Until then, we can only come up with possible solutions. What if teams used a starting rotation consisting of six or seven pitchers instead of five? I don't know. Just a thought.