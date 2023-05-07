Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq took a savage aim at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maestro Virat Kohli in a cryptic post on Instagram during the weekend. “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (GOAT emoticon),” Naveen-ul-Haq wrote on the photo and video sharing app. Minutes later, Gautam Gambhir replied to the post, saying: “Be who you are!! ‘Never Change’.”

Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir’s latest swipe at Virat Kohli came five days after their ill-famed confrontation, where the three players nearly came to blows during an RCB vs. LSG encounter in Lucknow.

However, this isn’t the first time Naveen-ul-Haq has taken a dig at Virat Kohli.

Previously the Afghan cricketer took a subtle jibe at Virat Kohli after the latter posted a message on social media mocking Naveen-ul-Haq.

“You get what you deserve that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes,” Naveen-ul-Haq said on the Meta-owned platform.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s reaction came in response to Virat Kohli’s criticism of him, claiming that “everything we see is not the truth”.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth,” Virat Kohli wrote on the photo and video-sharing app.

The three cricketers – Kohli, Naveen, and Gambhir – have remained in the spotlight for their heated altercation during an RCB vs. LSG clash at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium earlier this week.

Consequently, Virat Kohli had a go at Amit Mishra, leading to a tense face-off with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

There were multiple fiery exchanges between players of the two sides during the latter stages of the match and after its completion, with Virat Kohli telling the Lucknow team’s members: “If you can give it, you’ve got to take it back as well. Otherwise don’t give it”.

The ugly row started during the concluding stages of LSG’s run chase, in the 17th over of their essay, when a charged-up Virat Kohli had a long discussion with the on-field umpires.

A little later, the video of the ugly episode was broadcast on the big screen by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the premier T20 tournament.

In the footage, Virat Kohli could be seen saying something to Naveen-ul-Haq which resulted in the Afghan player charging him. The Delhi-born cricketer, however, was taking none of it as he immediately responded with a tirade of his own before showing his shoe to Naveen-ul-Haq. But it wasn’t exactly clear what the former India captain said.

The nasty scenes during the game didn’t stop there.

After players of the two teams shook hands, Gautam Gambhir charged at Virat Kohli, with the former looking visibly upset with the latter over an issue.

In the viral clip, the RCB superstar argued with the LSG mentor over something before KL Rahul and Vijay Dahiya intervened and separated Gautam Gambhir from Virat Kohli.

For the uninitiated, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli don’t share the best of relationships with each other. The two fought with each during the 2013 IPL when Gautam Gambhir was the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since 2013, the relations between the two Delhi-born cricketers have remained frosty.

Last month, when RCB played LSG at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Gautam Gambhir broke into wild celebrations after his side overhauled a huge total to beat Virat Kohli’s team in their den.

A tense handshake between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli followed before the LSG mentor asked the home crowd to “shut up”.

In another development, a media publication revealed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli’s exact words that sparked his pathetic verbal spat with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir.

As per the report published by the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the scuffle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir started with the former’s words infuriating the latter.

“Bloody fuck. I want to give him a sendoff,” Gautam Gambhir heard Virat Kohli saying this before he lost his composure and ran into the RCB superstar to question him for bullying his players.

An eyewitness previously unveiled shocking details of the fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that erupted during a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) game in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The trigger for the war of words between the two Delhi-born cricketers appeared to be LSG batter Kyle Mayers’ exchange with the RCB superstar. Their exchange was subsequently interrupted by Gautam Gambhir, who pulled Kyle Mayers away from Virat Kohli.

Additionally, Gautam Gambhir’s wild celebrations in RCB’s previous encounter with LSG, resulting in a one-run victory for the KL Rahul-led side, angered Virat Kohli. But this time, Virat Kohli shot back at LSG as he celebrated with aggression after RCB defeated the hosts by 18 runs, successfully defending a below-par total of 126.