Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, faced an expletive-laden abuse from Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) premier batter Virat Kohli’s supporters after a fan’s bold claim.

In his post, an admirer of the RCB star alleged that Anushka Sharma said: “Virat Kohli is my 2nd favorite husband”.

Not only did the Twitter user’s post gain immense traction on the microblogging site, but it also led to Ritika Sajdeh’s trolling on the platform.

Ritika Sajdesh said _" kohli is my first Husband ". — you_j ✨ (@i_sankar96) April 24, 2023

Ritika said. Rohit Sharma it's my 1000 husband 😂😂 — BHUPENDRA MAINA (@Bhupendra670) April 24, 2023

Rohit wife said – i don't like Rohit Sharma because I love virat kohli after that first night i enjoy with virat — Subham Talan (@SubhamTalan) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile Ritika – Virat is still my first 👉👌 — Babu Saheb (@Twadarshanand) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli became a butt of jokes on social media following his recent romantic gesture towards his wife, Anushka Sharma.

During RCB’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli’s public display of affection for Anushka Sharma irked the fans as they reminded him that he had not contributed with the bat in the contest.

The incident happened when Virat Kohli’s side was fielding on the ground.

After Virat Kohli took a catch on the field, he celebrated the fall of the opposition’s wicket by blowing flying kisses in the direction of Anushka Sharma, watching the action unfold from the stands.

The actress-producer smiled and blushed after seeing her husband’s romantic gesture in full public view.

Virat Kohli appeared to be extremely happy with RCB’s performance against Rajasthan Royals as they managed to hold on to their nerves to secure a narrow seven-wicket triumph at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the weekend. It was perhaps why Virat Kohli seemed to be having some fun with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The Delhi-born cricketer’s sweet gesture towards Anushka Sharma following the catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, wasn’t appreciated by the netizens, who slammed him for his on-field antics.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli lost his wicket for a golden duck against RR on Sunday. He was outfoxed by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and was eventually declared LBW by the on-field umpire.

Despite failing to add to his tally of runs against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat remained the highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 6,903 runs in the cash-rich league, Virat Kohli only needs 97 runs to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the tournament, which began in 2008.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition, the former RCB captain holds multiple other records in the IPL, including the most runs (973) and centuries (4) in a single edition of the competition.

Earlier this season, the Delhi-born batter became the first captain to score 6,500 runs in the tournament following his fifty against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Virat Kohli took 186 knocks to reach the milestone.

Also, he joined David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan as the only players to smash 600 boundaries in the richest T20 competition on the planet.

Meanwhile, Australian legend Ricky Ponting shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s comparison with Sachin Tendulkar.

The ex-Australia captain said it wouldn’t be a fair comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar at this stage. Instead, he would like to wait for Virat Kohli’s career to get over to share his opinion on who he thought was a better batter.

“I’ve said forever, Sachin’s technically the best batter that I’ve ever seen, and played with or against. Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia,” Ricky Ponting said on the ICC Review.

“It’s hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently. But certainly through the generation that I played, he was technically the best player that I saw,” the two-time ICC ODI World Cup-winning captain added.

“Trying to compare the times and I know Virat played a little bit in the back end of when Sachin played, but it is a bit of a different game now. There’s different rules, for instance, around 50-over cricket, with less fielders outside the circle, two new balls, it makes it a lot easier now for batting than probably ever before,” Ricky Ponting noted.

“There’s no doubt that the bats have got better. Field restrictions and new balls is a big part of it as well. When Sachin was playing ODIs, the ball at the end of a 50-over game was very hard to see. It was very soft. It was very hard to hit, it reverse swung. You don’t see that at all in the modern 50-over game,” he opined.

“Virat’s got all that (time) ahead of him just yet. He’s an unbelievably good player, there’s no doubt about that. He’s got over 70-odd international hundreds now. Sachin made a 100 (centuries), didn’t he? Let’s wait until Virat’s career’s over and then I think it’ll be a much fairer comparison,” Ricky Ponting elaborated.

Virat Kohli though dismissed all the talk about his comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar, saying unlike the latter, he was never a gifted cricketer.

Besides, he mentioned that in the cricketing analogy, only two players deserved to be named the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT) – Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards.

“I say this to people all the time that I had talent but the most complete or wasn’t someone who you make you go like ‘oh my god, that’s unbelievable’. I was good and was able to do little bit with my talent, but I know I wasn’t the most gifted guy around in terms of taking things by storm or making things happen. I was determined from a very young age, but I have no issues in admitting that I never ever in my wildest dream did I think sitting here at 34 in this situation,” Virat Kohli told Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

“I feel embarrassed when I am compared to Sachin though I get where these people are coming from with all those statistics and stuff. But these stats tell you a different story. The impact a player leaves on you as a child growing up is very different. just laugh it off every time. These people have no idea about the game,” he added.

“Sachin Tendulkar always has been emotion for me, if you speak to anyone, they look at him as their own because everyone has faith and trust in him, he was the source of inspiration and comfort, when he scored runs, life was good. Nobody should be compared with Sachin and Viv Richards because they revolutionized the game in their era and the belief people had in them was rare, it rare to have that belief in one player,” the ex-India captain summed up.

Virat Kohli has captained RCB in the last few games as regular skipper Faf du Plessis has been nursing a rib problem, something he said was “unexpected”.