The New York Mets were supposed to be past this. They were supposed to be the juggernaut of the National League — a $333 million roster stacked with power, depth, and elite talent that was built for October. Instead, they just wrapped up their worst stretch of baseball in 2025, getting swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians in embarrassing fashion, including coming two outs away from being no-hit by Gavin Williams.

This was supposed to be a lineup that gave opposing pitchers nightmares — Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and of course, Juan Soto, the $765 million man. But what we’re seeing right now isn’t just a slump. It’s a full-on offensive identity crisis.

Let’s talk about Soto. On paper, he’s still putting up numbers that most players would dream of. But for someone with the largest contract in MLB history, the expectations are sky-high — and he’s not clearing the bar. His production with runners in scoring position has been abysmal. A .181 BABIP and just five home runs with RISP? A 77 wRC+ in those situations? That’s not the kind of clutch performance you shell out nearly a billion dollars for.

Then there’s the attitude. Watching a ball soar 420 feet after breaking up a no-hitter in the bottom of the ninth — sure, that’s a moment. But when your team is getting stomped and your entire fanbase is starving for effort and urgency, standing there grinning and admiring a solo shot in a 4-1 loss doesn’t scream leadership. It screams tone-deaf. This isn't San Diego. It's New York. And in this city, fans expect their stars to grind. When you're being booed at Citi Field before you hit that home run, maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.

Mets offense continues to decline as the season chugs along

Of course, it’s not all on Soto. The entire offense has crumbled in high-leverage situations. The Mets are tied for third-worst in the league with a .231 average with RISP. Their WRC+ drops from 111 with the bases empty to 99 with runners on. They’re walking more and striking out less with RISP — so it’s not an approach problem. It’s execution. It’s confidence. It’s choking.

Francisco Lindor, for example, hasn’t been the same since breaking his toe on June 4. He went from an MVP-level 139 WRC+ to a 83 WRC+ after the injury. His exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage all took a dive. And even before the toe, Lindor’s production with runners in scoring position wasn’t inspiring. Just two home runs in those spots all season? That's not what your team needs from a franchise cornerstone.

Pete Alonso’s season has been a tale of two halves. After a torrid start — second only to Aaron Judge through April — he’s cooled off significantly. His strikeout rate has nearly doubled since May, and his walk rate has been slashed in half. He’s still an above-average hitter, but with Soto and Lindor struggling, Alonso’s regression has gone from manageable to glaring.

This offensive meltdown is even more confusing when you look under the hood. The Mets are top ten in almost every key advanced offensive metric — hard-hit rate, barrel rate, exit velocity, walks. Their process is elite. The results? Middle-of-the-pack at best. They rank 15th in runs scored.

So what gives? It’s a classic case of underperformance meeting bad luck and zero accountability. Hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes are catching heat — and rightly so. When a team with this much firepower can’t make in-game adjustments, someone needs to answer for it. Manager Carlos Mendoza might be deflecting blame, but Mets fans aren’t — and they’re getting louder.

The time for subtle tweaks is over. If this offense doesn’t start clicking now, the playoff race is going to leave them in the dust. The Phillies are already pulling away in the NL East, and the Wild Card is loaded with teams that want it more right now.

What can the Mets do?

Bringing up Luisangel Acuña would be a start. He adds speed, defense, and some much-needed energy. Let him run wild and create chaos — because the current group sure isn’t manufacturing runs. JD Martinez has been floated as a potential clubhouse addition in a pseudo-coaching role — and it’s not the worst idea. If the guys who are paid to coach hitting can’t figure it out, maybe a respected peer can get through to them.

And maybe it’s time to shake up the rotation too. Frankie Montas has been a liability with a 6.68 ERA. Give someone like Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean a shot. Fresh arms and new energy could be the spark this roster desperately needs.

Bottom line: this team still has the tools to make a run. But the clock is ticking. If Soto doesn’t start producing in the clutch, if Lindor and Alonso don’t snap out of their funks, and if the offense doesn’t start playing with urgency, the Mets will be remembered not as contenders — but as one of the most expensive failures in baseball history.

It’s not too late to turn it around. But if the Mets don’t act now, October baseball will just be another missed opportunity — and a very expensive one at that.