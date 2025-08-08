Two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles is taking her influence beyond the gymnastics floor with the launch of the SHERO Athlete Collective, a mentorship initiative designed to empower young female athletes in every aspect of their journeys.

Announcing the program on Instagram, Chiles described SHERO as “my heart, my passion, my promise” and emphasized that it is more than just a mentorship platform; it’s a movement to help young women become “champions in life.”

Chiles knows firsthand how demanding the path to athletic success can be. From her own rise in elite gymnastics to the personal challenges she’s faced along the way, she’s learned that achieving big dreams requires more than just talent and hard work. “Working hard to reach your dream in sports is hard,” she wrote. “I had people I looked up to and I want to be that roadmap for others.”

For Chiles, that roadmap isn’t limited to medals and accolades. SHERO is built to help young athletes navigate the tougher, often overlooked aspects of sports, including name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, personal branding, social media presence, and creating a support network. The platform, she says, will be rooted in resilience, integrity, and the kind of “unapologetic grace” she learned from her late aunt Crystal, who affectionately called her a SHERO.

In her announcement, Chiles also revealed that she won’t be working alone. She introduced Zoey Malomo and Simone Rose as the first two gymnasts to join the SHERO Athlete Collective as mentors. The addition of Malomo and Rose reflects the program’s collaborative approach, ensuring that young athletes will benefit from diverse experiences and perspectives. Both women bring their own journeys, challenges, and successes to the table, allowing SHERO to offer broader, more relatable guidance to the athletes it serves.

By incorporating other mentors early on, Chiles is signaling that SHERO will be a true collective—a community built by athletes, for athletes. “Why gatekeep?” she asked in her post, highlighting her belief that knowledge, resources, and support should be shared openly so more women in sports can thrive.

The program will offer more than professional advice. Chiles envisions it as a sisterhood where athletes can connect over shared struggles, celebrate each other’s victories, and build confidence both in and out of competition. She stressed that the focus will be on developing the whole person, not just the athlete, and on helping participants “rise, shine, and own your story.”

Chiles’ decision to launch SHERO now is fitting. In recent years, she has emerged as one of the most visible and outspoken figures in gymnastics—not only for her skill and consistency, but also for her authenticity and openness about mental health, personal loss, and the pressures of high-level sport. Her career has included Olympic gold and silver medals, national titles, NCAA championships with UCLA, and recognition as one of Time’s Women of the Year in 2025.

With the SHERO Athlete Collective, Chiles is extending her legacy far beyond her own competitive career. By creating a platform that blends mentorship, brand building, and personal growth, she’s offering young female athletes the kind of comprehensive support system she wishes she’d had. And with Zoey Malomo and Simone Rose already on board, the movement is starting with a strong, experienced foundation.

For Chiles, SHERO isn’t just about producing better athletes; it’s about shaping confident, resilient women ready to own their place in the world.