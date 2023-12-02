After spending over a decade in the NBA with the Magic, Raptors and Suns, Terrence Ross has decided to call it a career.

For 13 years, Terrence Ross dazzled the NBA with his electrifying dunks and explosive scoring ability. But now, Ross has decided to hang up his shoes.

Ross announced his NBA retirement on his the T.Ross podcast. The Human Torch cited his ongoing health problems are one of the biggest reasons he stepped away.

“I think now, especially since some time has passed, I'm done. I think I got all the basketball out of me.”

“I started getting hurt a lot,” Ross said. “I was starting to get weird injuries, I'm starting to lose cartilage in my knee. My back is horrible going out.”

But moreso than just the injuries, Ross wanted to spend more time with his family. After over decade in the league, Ross is ready to experience more of life with his loved ones besides him.

“I don't think people realize how much we're gone. I miss so many holidays, so many birthdays, so many family events. I'm starting to see how much I love being at home and just playing the dad role, just being part of my family.”

Ross played for the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns over his NBA career. In 733 contests he averaged 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 threes per game.

Terrence Ross will be remembered for his offensive ability and overall longevity in the NBA. When he got hot from three, he was truly hard to beat. That same could be said for when he was rising up for a ferocious slam. Ross spent 13 years honing his craft and devoting his life to basketball. Now he's ready to go home.