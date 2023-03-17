The Phoenix Suns had to really tough out a win versus the Orlando Magic, 116-113, Thursday night at the Footprint Center. Their scrappy opponent did not relent, pulling every trick out of the book to try to steal the game. Markelle Fultz even untied former teammate Terrence Ross’ shoe, via Bally Sports.

The bizarre incident occurred right before Ross headed to the free throw line with the Suns up one with just six seconds left in the game. Fultz reached down and grabbed the wing’s foot, causing his shoelace to come undone and him to stumble. Ross was not fazed and drained the clutch free throws. Josh Okogie sealed the win on the final possession by blocking Paolo Banchero’s 3-point attempt.

Fultz’s actions caused a stir among those in attendance and NBA fans watching from home. Many found it especially perplexing that the former No. 1 overall pick was not even given a technical foul for the display.

On the surface, this can be seen as a dirty non-basketball move that definitely crosses the line of sportsmanship and personal space. However, digging into the two players’ history could lead one to assume it was some good old fashioned gamesmanship between former teammates and now friendly foes. Their lighthearted embrace postgame, per the Magic’s Twitter, suggests the latter.

Ross and Fultz were both on the Magic for more than three-and-a-half seasons together before the 32-year-old was bought out and picked up by the Suns. Both men enjoyed a much-needed renaissance while in Orlando.

Fultz, in particular, was not far away from being a complete afterthought in the league after health issues greatly affected his shooting mechanics. He is averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game on more than 50 percent shooting from the field. The 24-year-old’s comeback is a feel-good story and a positive sign for a young Magic team.

Still, he should not keep his guard down, as Ross could be plotting his revenge for when the two next cross paths.