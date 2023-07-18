NBA free agency opened up on June 30, and right away, teams began spending money on what many believed to be a weaker free-agent class. Nonetheless, over $1 billion was spent on new contracts in the first hours of teams being able to negotiate with players and the biggest winners ended up being Fred VanVleet and some of the top picks from the 2020 draft class, as they all saw new nine-figure contracts.

As the NBA offseason continues and Summer League in Las Vegas comes to an end, teams now enter a somewhat “dead period” with many executives and players spending time with their families, relaxing before the start of the new season.

However, there are still a few teams looking to fill out the last couple of roster spots they have, and while there are not that many impactful talents remaining as free agents, there are still some key names available. Christian Wood, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. are all notable players who remain unsigned this offseason. So where will they ultimately end up?

Many of these players remaining this late in free agency will only see a minimum contract from a team, if they are even offered a deal at this point, but here are the Top-10 remaining free agents this NBA offseason.

#10 Kendrick Nunn, G, Washington Wizards

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $5,250,000

Traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards last season, Kendrick Nunn has not looked like the same impactful scorer he once was prior to some knee issues. Nunn shot just 35.4 percent from 3-point range in 70 total games with the Lakers and Wizards this past season, and he also averaged a career-low 7.1 points per game. Definitely worth a minimum contract, several teams such as the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers could be willing to sign Nunn since they still have an open roster spot. However, it is unlikely that he earns a fully guaranteed deal, as injury concerns continue to cloud his NBA future.

#9 Will Barton, G, Toronto Raptors

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $11,830,358 ($684,712 from TOR)

Known for being a two-way presence on the wing for the Denver Nuggets, Will Barton began the 2022-23 season with the Washington Wizards and quickly fell out of the rotation. After being bought out, he signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors and held a minimal role. Over the last four seasons, Barton has shot over 37 percent from 3-point range and has proven to be a key role player. Now 32 years old, Barton could still be a veteran presence for a contending team, especially on a minimum-like contract.

#8 Terrence Ross, G, Phoenix Suns

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $13,500,000 ($918,516 from PHX)

Bought out of his contract with the Orlando Magic, Terrence Ross ended up signing a deal for the rest of the season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from deep in a Suns uniform. Ross has always been an electric secondary scorer on his team's bench, which is why we shouldn't shut the door on him playing his 12th NBA season with a different franchise. Every team he has been on has had nothing but good things to say about him, and Ross could still hold some secondary value to a playoff-contending team.

#7 Hamidou Diallo, G, Detroit Pistons

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $5,200,000

Turning 25 at the end of July, Hamidou Diallo is a very athletic perimeter player who has had some really good moments through the years in a Detroit Pistons uniform. It is a little surprising that teams are not willing to gamble on him, which makes you wonder if there are some character and locker-room issues that exist. Nonetheless, he's managed to average 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor since joining the Pistons during the 2020-21 season.

#6 TJ Warren, F, Phoenix Suns

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $2,628,597

A breakout star in the 2020 NBA Bubble, TJ Warren has not been the same after some foot issues that caused him to miss almost all of the 2020-21 season as well as the entirety of the 2021-22 season. Warren returned this past season and played well with the Brooklyn Nets, but he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns in the trade that sent superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Never given an opportunity to prove himself after the trade, Warren is now a free agent with little to show teams that may be interested.

There is just no telling if Warren can be the same player he once was following his foot issues, which is why there is virtually no interest in him around the league. At the very least, he deserves a training camp invite because, out of all the players still remaining in free agency, Warren is one of the better scorers on the market.

#5 Jaylen Nowell, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $1,930,681

Coming off his best season in the NBA after averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaylen Nowell still finds himself available. At this point, not many teams are looking to pay backcourt talents, but the Toronto Raptors are an intriguing team who still have some holes to fill at the guard positions in wake of Fred VanVleet leaving.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Toronto is considering the idea of adding another point guard in free agency, and Nowell could absolutely be a “buy-low” option for Toronto. While he's not the best 3-point shooter, Nowell has proven to be an aggressive scorer that can attack the rim and be a source of offense for his team's second unit.

#4 Ayo Dosunmu, G, Chicago Bulls

Status: Restricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $1,563,518

The Chicago Bulls agreed to new contracts with both Coby White and former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter in free agency. They also still have Alex Caruso and Dalen Terry, who the team is high on entering his second season in the NBA despite some struggles in Summer League. After two seasons in the NBA, Ayo Dosunmu has proven to be a versatile guard who can do a little bit of everything on the floor.

Shooting 37.6 percent from deep last season, Dosunmu could help a contending team right now, and down the line, he could eventually turn into a key factor in a sixth-man-like role. As a restricted free agent though, the Bulls will be able to match any offer sheet he may sign with another team, and at this point, he may just return on their qualifying offer in order to bet on himself before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

#3 Kelly Oubre Jr., G/F, Charlotte Hornets

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $12,000,000

Why the Charlotte Hornets would not want to keep Kelly Oubre Jr. is a question many around the league have been asking, as he recently averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor with them this past season. When discussing the best pure scorer still available, Oubre's name sticks out in free agency. He's lengthy and athletic, and Oubre can really punish his opponents by getting out and running in transition.

Bringing back Miles Bridges on a one-year deal and drafting Brandon Miller second overall, Oubre's future with the Hornets is unclear. Then again, interest around the league does not appear to be high, and the 27-year-old wing doesn't seem to be in line for a raise since almost no team has cap space to spend anymore. Keep an eye on teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers as possible landing spots for him, especially if Oubre is willing to take a near-minimum deal.

#2 PJ Washington, F, Charlotte Hornets

Status: Restricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $5,808,435

Much like Oubre's situation, it is shocking that the Hornets have not looked to keep PJ Washington. In his fourth season with Charlotte, Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 34.8 percent from the floor. A two-way power forward who can stretch his game to the perimeter, Washington could instantly be a source of secondary production for several contending teams around the league.

The idea of a sign-and-trade is still on the table for the former lottery pick, but it does not appear as if the Hornets are wanting to ink him to a long-term deal right now. Should interest from other teams in sign-and-trade scenarios disappear, Washington may return on a one-year contract in order to become a free agent again next summer.

#1 Christian Wood, F/C, Dallas Mavericks

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $14,317,459

There is no denying that Christian Wood is the best player still available as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Like Washington, Wood finds himself in a situation where the Dallas Mavericks may look to sign-and-trade him to another team. The only problem though is that the teams interested in him, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, don't have the right financial situation for a sign-and-trade.

Re-signing Dwight Powell and bringing in Richaun Holmes via a trade with the Sacramento Kings, Wood's time with the Mavericks appears to be over. Where he will end up remains a mystery, but whoever lands Wood will be getting a key contributor who can make an immediate difference in their frontcourt.