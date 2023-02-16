Terrence Ross did not get traded during what turned out to be a frenetic NBA trade deadline. He did, however, get himself waived by the Orlando Magic after securing a contract buyout with the team. The 32-year-old veteran was a wanted man as soon as he hit free agency, but in the end, he decided to sign with the Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks were the other team that had their sights set on Ross. However, after careful consideration, the 6-foot-6 swingman decided that it would be a better decision for him to sign for the Suns:

“At the last second, really, I was just talking a lot to James [Jones] and talking to Monty and just kinda understanding what my role would be, and I just felt like this was a better fit,” Ross said, via Suns beat reporter Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

According to Ross, his conversations with Suns president James Jones and head coach Monty Williams played a key role in his decision. It remains unclear if he had the same type of discussions with the Mavs brass, but at this point, it no longer matters.

Terrence Ross was in a great position to choose between two teams that made some major moves prior to the trade deadline. The Mavs brought in Kyrie Irving to pair with Luka Doncic, and they have now emerged as one of the favorites in the West. The same can be said of the Suns too, though, with their acquisition of Kevin Durant propelling them as one of the top contenders to this year’s title.