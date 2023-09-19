The start of the 2023-24 NBA season is just about a month away. It seems like just yesterday that the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals for their first championship in team history, but that was months ago and a lot occurred this offseason during free agency.

A ton of money was once again spent by teams around the league and while many big names ended up signing new contracts with their current team, there were some such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks who left their situations for a new organization. More recently, Christian Wood, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. agreed to new contracts after finding themselves available for most of the offseason.

Starting with Wood, he ended up signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a deal that contains a second-year player option. For Washington, he remains with the Charlotte Hornets, agreeing to a new $48 million contract. Oubre was the most recent signing across the league, as he and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a one-year contract on Monday evening.

Always known to be an athletic and dynamic swingman, Oubre will provide the Sixers with a sense of stability on their bench, especially since he's averaged a combined 17.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over the last four seasons with three different organizations.

Following the Sixers most recent signing and with training camp right around the corner, there are not many impactful talents remaining. However, there is always a need for experienced, veteran depth in this league and there are quite a few notable names still remaining as free agents who could fill a team's final roster spot.

Here are ten remaining free agents who may be worth a minimum contract heading into camp.

10. John Wall, G, Los Angeles Clippers/Houston Rockets

Stats (per game): 22.2 minutes, 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $6,479,000

John Wall spent a total of 34 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season before he was dealt to the Houston Rockets and subsequently waived ahead of the trade deadline. Now 33 years old, Wall is just a shell of the All-Star talent he used to be due to some severe leg injuries. Nonetheless, he was still impactful in his limited bench role in Los Angeles last season.

Wall can pass, he's still got a quick first step and he understands how to control a team's backcourt. He can definitely fill the role of a mentor for a younger backcourt in this league. If a team is willing to give him another shot, he could wind up embracing a role similar to the one Shaun Livingston held for years near the end of his career with the Golden State Warriors. There is no known interest from a team in Wall, leaving his NBA future in doubt.

9. Terence Davis, G, Sacramento Kings

Stats (per game): 13.1 minutes, 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $4,000,000

In and out of the Sacramento Kings' rotations through the years, Terence Davis was never able to solidify himself as a reliable bench option. He showed flashes of his scoring potential, but Davis was a liability at times defensively and there were questions about if he was fully committed to embracing his role.

He can be streaky from long-range, but the 26-year-old shot 36.6 percent from deep last season and he has shot the same percentage for his now four-year career. With no team interested in signing Davis to a minimum contract at this point, he may very well have to play overseas before attempting to make a comeback to the NBA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

8. JaMychal Green, F/C, Golden State Warriors

Stats (per game): 14.0 minutes, 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $2,628,597

JaMychal Green has always been a reliable, sturdy presence in his team's frontcourt over the course of his career and this was true for the Golden State Warriors a season ago. There were times were he looked a little lost in the Warriors' system, but Green is always solid defensively and he continues to be a three-point shooting threat in pick-and-pop situations.

The Warriors are still looking for frontcourt depth and while they could consider bringing the veteran back, it is likely that they will look elsewhere for production. This leaves Green's options limited, as not many teams are looking for another frontcourt player at this juncture. He could wind up being a midseason addition for a contending team that loses one or two players to injury.

7. Blake Griffin, F/C, Boston Celtics

Stats (per game): 13.9 minutes, 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $5,250,000

A story of “what could have been,” Blake Griffin is another player whose potential was halted by injuries. Now 34 years old, Griffin does not have the same spring in his step he once possessed. However, he's still a well-respected veteran in this league and he was one of the leaders of the Boston Celtics' locker room this past year.

Griffin seems to be at peace with his newfound role, which is why several teams took a look at him this offseason. While he still remains unsigned, it is unlikely that the former first overall pick remains without a contract. A return to the Celtics could be in the works, as could a potential return to the Western Conference for a team looking to add one more big man.

6. Kendrick Nunn, G, Los Angeles Lakers/Washington Wizards

Stats (per game): 13.8 minutes, 7.1 points, 1.3 assists | 2022-23 contract: $5,250,000

Traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards last season, Kendrick Nunn has not looked like the same impactful scorer he once was prior to some knee issues. Nunn shot just 35.4 percent from 3-point range in 70 total games with the Lakers and Wizards this past season, and he also averaged a career-low 7.1 points per game.

Scoring was always Nunn's best trait and this is why he almost won the Rookie of the Year award earlier in his career. Unable to solidify a role with either the Lakers or Wizards last year, Nunn now appears to be a candidate to continue his professional career overseas.

5. Will Barton, G, Washington Wizards/Toronto Raptors

Stats (per game): 17.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $11,830,358 ($684,712 from TOR)

Will Barton is another one of those veteran players who goes out there on the court and does his job to the best of his abilities. He's not a flashy athlete by any means, but Barton has a high basketball IQ and he just understands where to be on the floor.

Making a name for himself as a two-way wing with the Denver Nuggets a few years back, Barton struggled to find consistent minutes this past year. At this point, he may never be a true starter again, but he is 32 years old and knows what it takes to win. This could go a long way for a team who begins dealing with injuries in the middle of the season.

4. Terrence Ross, G, Orlando Magic/Phoenix Suns

Stats (per game): 21.1 minutes, 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $13,500,000 ($918,516 from PHX)

Bought out of his contract with the Orlando Magic, Terrence Ross ended up signing a deal for the rest of the season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from deep in a Suns uniform. Ross has always been an electric secondary scorer on his team's bench, which is why we shouldn't shut the door on him playing his 12th NBA season with a different franchise.

Since a team has not signed him yet, Ross is another example of a player who could wait until the season begins to agree to a new deal.

3. Hamidou Diallo, G/F, Detroit Pistons

Stats (per game): 17.8 minutes, 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $5,200,000

Given his athletic abilities and the fact that he is only 25 years old, it is a little surprising to see Hamidou Diallo remain a free agent without any offers whatsoever. It is possible that some internal locker room issues exist with Diallo, hence why he remains unsigned.

Nonetheless, the product he put out on the floor with the Detroit Pistons the last two seasons is not bad at all. In a Pistons' uniform, Diallo averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor. For a younger player who still has a little bit of room to grow, these numbers should have been appealing to some teams.

2. TJ Warren, F, Brooklyn Nets/Phoenix Suns

Stats (per game): 16.4 minutes, 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $2,628,597

Before suffering a foot injury in the NBA Bubble in 2020, TJ Warren looked to be on the path to becoming a possible All-Star. Now, he is just searching for a new opportunity to remain in the NBA.

Warren was always a solid mid-range scorer and his ability to attack the lanes in order to get to the rim is what made him a special player with the Indiana Pacers. Since then, he has not shown that same aggressiveness with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. While he is likely on the radar for some teams, Warren signing a deal ahead of training camp looks unlikely.

1. Jaylen Nowell, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats (per game): 19.3 minutes, 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds | 2022-23 contract: $1,930,681

This is another example of a possible internal problem existing, as there is no reason why Jaylen Nowell shouldn't have a contract at this time. Nowell had a breakout 2022-23 season in which he averaged 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor. He appeared to be on track to earn a competitive offer from multiple teams this offseason.

As deals began getting completed in free agency, Nowell got left behind and this could be due to his desire to get paid more than the small, minimum-like contract he played on for the Minnesota Timberwolves a season ago. Now, just to remain in the league, he may have to be willing to accept a non-guaranteed training camp offer.