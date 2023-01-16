Fans on social media trolled Shubman Gill with Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar memes following the India opener’s scintillating hundred against Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

For the uninitiated, Shubman Gill was rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar in the past. Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old batter has been clicked with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in recent times, triggering speculations that he has broken up with Sara Tendulkar and is allegedly in a relationship with the former right now.

On Sunday, Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs by an Indian in the first 20 ODI innings of their career. Shubman Gill’s feat came after he struck a 97-ball 116 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Virat Kohli had amassed 847 runs after 20 knocks in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill leapfrogged him with his tally of 855 in a similar number of innings.

Ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan was mightily impressed with Shubman Gill and went on to call him the future superstar of Indian cricket.

“He will definitely be India’s superstar going ahead, there is no doubt about that. He has the technique and the game. We have seen him in Tests and ODI cricket. He will just have to bring a little more pace in T20 cricket to become a superstar. Because he wants to improve, I have the belief that he will become better in T20 cricket,” Irfan Pathan told Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the India-Sri Lanka series. “The pitch was not extremely difficult but there was some movement if the bowlers continuously hit the hard length. We saw in the first five overs, Rohit Sharma was also hit with the ball and got beaten as well a few times but there also Shubman Gill looked in full control,” the former India allrounder noted. “He played some amazing shots, hit on the up on the off and leg side. He looked fantastic right from the start. You are seeing 116 runs and it seemed right from the start that he was heading for a big score. When Shubman Gill takes out his feet and plays on the off side, I feel he bats the best. Control, timing, usage of wrists – everything was seen. The good thing, which Sanjay Bangar also said, is that he used the crease today. It means he is regularly thinking about making the adjustments,” Irfan Pathan explained.

Other than Irfan Pathan, current National Cricket Academy head and legendary VVS Laxman, cricket pundits Harsha Bhogle, and Ayaz Memon hailed Shubman Gill for his latest heroics on the field.

“Gill’s rise to century making form has been the big gain for India this season. He’s looked classy from his u-19 days but often failed to live up to potential, convert good starts into big scores. Now he looks hungry,” Ayaz Memon tweeted.

“What absolute dominance by India in the final ODI, and the series! It’s wonderful to see Virat Kohli back at his best in white-ball cricket, this unbeaten 166 was special even by his lofty standards. Shubman Gill continues to impress with his poise and pleasing strokeplay,” VVS Laxman posted on the microblogging platform.

“An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic,” Harsha Bhogle said.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill revealed to his senior India teammate Virat Kohli about his disappointment in failing in the first ODI and the second game in Kolkata.

“It was disappointing when I got out in the first ODI. I was looking to go big in that match, but unfortunately, I couldn’t. In Kolkata also, we didn’t have that many runs to score. I was also disappointed after I got out in that game,” Shubman Gill told Virat Kohli in a video posted on the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “So, I wanted to go big after I start. Even in this game, I felt that I left a bit of runs there and could have gone deeper. When I was batting, you told me that it was my time to get a big score. After you came in, you changed the rhythm. I was keeping a lot of things in mind,” he added.

During their chat, Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill for his sublime hundred, which was his first at home in any format of the game.