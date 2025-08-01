Are we sure that LeBron James is not a cyborg? As if he is not busy enough with his multitude of extracurricular interests and business ventures, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has picked up another hobby this offseason: Golf.

Truth be told, it is a little surprising that it is only now that James has taken up the sport, considering how it has always been immensely popular among NBA players, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, who started playing golf a few years ago, recently commented on James' unique swing. Trying his best not to roast his Team USA teammate, Tatum said the Lakers veteran “needs to loosen up.”

In a new video, James showed off a much-improved swing. He also declared: “Yes, sir! I'm getting there.”

While he is late to the party, do not be surprised if the 40-year-old James quickly becomes better at golf. After all, many have praised him for his computer-like mind, photographic memory, and natural athletic gifts.

“Happy Gilmore 3,” anyone?

If anything, the four-time MVP can seek tips from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who's arguably the best golfer among today's NBA players. In May, Curry participated in the star-studded Memorial Pro-Am in James' home state of Ohio.

During the NBA Bubble in Orlando in 2020, the Lakers regularly spent their free time playing golf, including guys like JR Smith, JaVale McGee, Alex Caruso, and Kyle Kuzma. James, however, didn't participate.

James is famous for keeping his body in tip-top shape over the years. While golf is not exactly cheap, it is not as expensive as his usual offseason regimen that reportedly costs him $1 million.

If golf doesn't pan out for the Lakers forward, he can always stick to what he knows best: Doing the salsa.

