The Los Angeles Chargers invested a lot in Zion Johnson before current head coach Jim Harbaugh even arrived, but the passionate and quirky leader is still intent on maximizing the 25-year-old offensive lineman's abilities. Though, in order to that, a position change might be necessary.

LA is converting the guard to a center, and in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions, the team got to see the early results of this experiment. Johnson struggled with his new responsibilities and has work to do when it comes to snapping the ball, but Harbaugh offered him a solid review.

“I thought Zion did good,” the 2011-12 NFL Coach of the Year and 2023-24 national champion told the media after the Chargers' 34-7 win versus the Lions, per Alex Insdorf. “Great player for us. Really had never played center. An offseason project. Probably the most athletic lineman, maybe our smartest. I thought he did a heck of a job.”

Harbaugh loves to instill confidence in his guys, so fans will obviously take the high praise with a grain of salt. Johnson has adjustments to make and nuances to grasp at center, but his HC is willing to exercise some patience while he tries to navigate all the inevitable challenges. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft understands the importance of maximizing this opportunity.

The Chargers need to see Zion Johnson take a big leap this season

The Bolts declined his fifth-year option during the offseason, so this could be Johnson's last campaign starting in the trenches for Los Angeles. Despite making noticeable improvements last season, he still recorded underwhelming 63.6 and 64.8 grades in pass-blocking and run-blocking, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson also allowed five sacks and 33 total pressures. After three years, it is time to try something different.

Jim Harbaugh clearly believes that sliding the former Boston College powerhouse to the middle is “that something different.” Ideally, Johnson got the jitters out in his first in-game start at center and will operate with more conviction during the rest of preseason play. His scuffles did not seem to faze backup quarterback Trey Lance, who completed 13-of-20 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Kimani Vidal added two scores on the ground, and the defense stifled Detroit signal-callers Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker.

Overall, the Chargers enjoyed a productive trip to Canton, Ohio. They will try to keep the good vibes rolling through training camp. How Zion Johnson improves following this opening exam will be particularly interesting. And crucial.