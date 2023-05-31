The New York Yankees took care of business on Tuesday afternoon with a 10-4 road win against the Seattle Mariners. Game two of the three-game series was scheduled for 9:40 pm ET.

Prior to the game, the Yankees announced the impending return of Jose Trevino, a 2022 All-Star catcher.

The news was shared by MLB.com Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

Jose Trevino will be activated tonight, assuming he gets through pregame batting practice. Ben Rortvedt will be optioned to Triple-A. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 30, 2023

Trevino landed on the injured list on May 18 with a strain in his left hamstring. He is expected to reprise his role as the Yankees’ primary catcher after Ben Rortvedt was optioned to Triple-A.

The returning Yankees catcher batted .267 in the five games prior to his injury earlier this month. Last season, Trevino hit .248 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 115 games played.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trevino also became the third player in Yankees history to win a Gold Globe at the catcher position, joining Thurman Munson and Elston Howard. He led all MLB catchers with 21 defensive runs saved, which was tied for the third-most in baseball regardless of position.

The Corpus Christi, Texas born Trevino is currently in his sixth season. He played in 30 games heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Last season, the catcher had an emotional reaction to being named an All-Star for the first time.

“If you would’ve told me a year ago I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said according to the Yankees’ official Twitter account.

“A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn’t believe you.”