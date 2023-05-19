New York Yankees’ Jose Trevino went on to defend pitcher Domingo German after his suspension. Trevino’s statement came on Foul Territory TV.

In it, he said: “Real baseball players know what was on his pants.” He would then continue to say that German ‘obviously’ just took something out of his mouth.

"Real baseball players know what was on his pants." Jose Trevino shared his thoughts on the Domingo German situation on #FTLive https://t.co/7lCdmreKJN pic.twitter.com/hMzvkF5waL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 18, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The statement takes a jab at the MLB’s decision to suspend the Yankees pitcher for violating their foreign substance policy. German will not be with New York for ten games in order to serve his punishment. Moreover, he did not try to appeal the suspension that was given to him.

German defended himself by claiming that it was just a combination of his sweat and rosin bag. He posits that it was just rosin in his which the crew chief felt. “It was definitely just the rosin bag. It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don’t need any extra help to grab the baseball.” Domingo German said via the Associated Press.

Domingo German’s suspension came in during the fourth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Crew chief James Hoye noticed that the Yankees pitcher had really sticky hands. After this, he was immediately removed from the game. This is not the first time German was probed because he violated the MLB’s foreign substance rule. A similar incident happened against the Minnesota Twins. However, in that game, he was allowed to continue and play through all the innings. Since his suspension starts immediately, Domingo German is expected to return on May 28 when the Yankees face the San Diego Padres.