The New York Yankees (33-23) visit the Seattle Mariners (28-26) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Yankees-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-184)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Mariners

TV: MLB Network, YES, Root Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 30-26 (54%)

Over Record: 26-29-1 (47%)

The Yankees look to secure their second consecutive series win tonight after taking down the Mariners 10-4 in yesterday’s opener. New York torched Seattle for 10 runs on 18 hits in the win thanks in no small part to two home runs from Aaron Judge. After playing .500 baseball in the opening month, the Yankees turned a corner this month. With yesterday’s win, they improved to 18-9 in May and inched one game closer to the first-place Rays. While they may sit in third place in their own division, the Yankees boast the sixth-best record in baseball. That said, the Yankees will need to continue their hot stretch at the plate against ace Logan Gilbert if they want to cover as road underdogs tonight.

Lefty Nestor Cortes (4-2) makes his 11th start of the season for the Yankees tonight. Cortes broke out in a huge way for New York last season – compelling a 12-4 record to go along with a sparkling 2.44 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He has yet to replicate that success this season due to a 5.30 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. That said, Cortes has gotten fairly unlucky thus far as his expected ERA is a solid 3.69. Although he is coming off a rough start against the Orioles, he could find a lot more success tonight against a weak Mariners offense. While Cortes isn’t known for huge strikeout numbers, Seattle K’s at the fourth-highest rate in the MLB. Considering he struck out 10 Mariners in last year’s matchup, he should feast once again tonight.

After a slow start to the season, reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge looks to be in midseason form this month. He’s batting .357 in May – knocking out 11 homers and driving in 24 runs in the process. Perhaps the most impressive part of Judge’s recent stretch is his plate discipline as he holds a stellar .477 OBP this month.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Fourth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 28-26 (52%)

Over Record: 26-27-1 (49%)

Seattle simply couldn’t keep pace with New York’s explosive offense in yesterday’s opener. That has been the story of the season for the Mariners as they rank just 17th in runs despite holding a solid overall record. They’ve struggled to generate base runners – ranking 24 in on-base percentage. However, their talented cast of hitters hold the ninth-lowest BABIP in the league which points towards some positive regression in the near future. Still, Seattle has relied primarily on an electric pitching staff to carry the load thus far. Considering the Mariners lead the league in WHIP and rank third in ERA, they likely need a dominant showing from Logan Gilbert if they want to cover as home favorites tonight.

Righty Logan Gilbert (3-2) makes his 11th start of the season for the Mariners tonight. Gilbert showed flashes of brilliance last season thanks to a 13-6 record and 3.20 ERA. Despite a rocky opening month, the 26-year-old has settled down nicely in May where he holds a 3.06 ERA. Additionally, Gilbert is coming off his best start of the season when he gave up just two runs in 8.0 innings against the Athletics. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in five consecutive starts – giving Seattle a strong chance to cover tonight. That said, he likely needs some run support after the Yankees crushed him for 13 runs in two starts last season.

Despite a slow start to the season, reigning Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez may finally be heating up. Despite a .247 average for the season, J-Rod has hit .433 over the last week. He tattooed a 410-foot home run in yesterday’s loss – going 2/4 in the process. That marked his third home run in his last four games as he rides a four-game hit streak into tonight’s affair.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Although the Yankees crushed the Mariners last night, they won’t have the luxury of facing a rookie pitcher tonight. Considering how well Logan Gilbert has pitched this season (and how poor Nestor Cortes has looked) expect the Mariners to bounce back tonight.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+152)