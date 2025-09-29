The Minnesota Wild are coming off a playoff berth in 2024-25, and after re-signing Marco Rossi, the focus has been on the Wild extending Kirill Kaprizov. While Kaprizov is important to the future of the team, he is not the X-factor in 2025-26.

Kaprizov has been a major part of the Wild in recent years. He played in just 41 games in 2024-25, finding the back of the net 25 times and adding 31 assists. Still, the injury hindered Kap from finding 40 goals for a fourth straight year.

Regardless of the success of Kaprizov, the team has not been a Stanley Cup contender. Since the 2015-16 season, the team has made the playoffs in eight of the ten seasons, but has not advanced past the first round. The front office made a major move in extending Marco Rossi, still if the goal is bringing a Cup to Minnesota, another stud needs to step up.

Marco Rossi needs to perform

Rossi will be important to the future of the Wild. He was the ninth overall selection of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Wild. He broke into the NHL in 2022-23, playing in 19 games with one assist. Further, he has been solid in the last two seasons. In 2023-24, the Austrian played in all 82 games, finding the back of the net 21 times while adding 19 assists.

The forward became a better passer in 2024-25. While the forward scored 24 times, he also added 36 helpers. Beyond his major step in his assist numbers improving, the advanced statistics also showed a massive improvement. Rossi not only increased his assist total by 17, but also increased his primary assist number by 12. Rossi's passing improved, and he also created more high-danger scoring chances.

This helped Kaprizov when Kap was in the lineup, and when Rossi was on the top line. Still, the Wild used their young forward on multiple lines, resulting in up-and-down production.

The Wild need a major step forward from the center. The team was the worst in goals scored in the regular season of any team that made the playoffs, sitting 25th in the NHL. If the Wild are going to make a step towards not only making the playoffs, but advancing, Rossi needs to be a major part of the equation.

Brock Faber is the X-factor for the Wild

The goal-scoring statistic does not guarantee playoff berths. The Wild were the worst team in terms of goals scored in the regular season to make the plyaoffs, but the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres both missed the playoffs, sitting top ten in goals scored.

Regardless, of the 16 teams to make the playoffs last season, the top 14 in goals against all made the playoffs. The Wild ranked 16th and was one of just two teams to make the playoffs with a negative goal differential. Making the playoffs with a negative goal differential is possible, but not the best formula for having a deep run.

This makes Brock Faber the X-factor this year. He will be playing on the top defensive rotation for the Wild this upcoming season. The defenseman was the 45th overall selection of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. His rights were traded to the Wild along with a first-round pick for Kevin Fiala in the summer of 2022.

After three seasons with the University of Minnesota, he played his first NHL minutes in 2022-23, playing in two games and all six playoff games. The American broke out in 2023-24, playing in all 82 games, scoring eight times and adding 39 helpers. Further, his defense was solid, and he was a threat on both the powerplay and penalty kill.

Last season was a step back. He played in 78 games and lit the lamp ten times, but added just 19 assists. Moreover, his defense took a back seat. Faber not only saw his individual point percentage decline on offense, but his takeaways, shots blocked, hits, and giveaways in the defensive zone also all climbed.

Faber's 2023-24 season mirrored the growth pattern of other top defenders in the NHL, but the sophomore slump hit him hard. If the Wild are going to be a team to compete in the West, they need solid defensive production.

He did not help his goaltender enough in the playoffs either. He has yet to score a playoff point in two seasons. Faber was also just barely a positive plus/minus defender in the playoffs. Further, his high danger chances against when on the ice nearly doubled in the playoffs. Faber is the most important blueliner for this lineup, regardless of his offensive output. While the offense is solid, and aspects are improving, what makes him the X-factor is whether or not his defensive skill can rebound in 2025-26.