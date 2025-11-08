Jake Retzlaff had an impressive showing in the first half of the Tulane Green Wave's matchup against the No. 22 Memphis Tigers on Saturday night.

Going into the contest, Tulane had a 6-2 record. They have shined as one of the best teams in the American Conference, making a case to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

The Green Wave needed a win over the Tigers, who are ranked in the AP Top 25. Beating them would improve their resume by a significant margin, giving them a solid chance for postseason action besides being bowl eligible.

Retzlaff understood the importance of the matchup as he performed at a high level against the Tigers' defense. Throughout the first half, he completed 14 passes out of 15 attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score himself.

How Jake Retzlaff, Tulane played against Memphis

Jake Retzlaff's remarkable efforts in the first half proved to make the difference. He helped Tulane pull off the 38-32 upset win over No. 22 Memphis, adding a ranked win to their resume.

The Green Wave controlled all the momentum throughout the first three quarters. They boasted a 38-17 lead in that span, lighting up the Tigers' defense with multiple touchdowns while keeping their offense in check. Even as Memphis scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to attempt a rally, it wasn't enough as Tulane made enough defensive plays to stop the comeback.

Retzlaff didn't have the same impact he had in the first half, but was solid nonetheless. He completed 16 passes out of 23 attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He was also active in the rushing attack, making 10 rushes for 43 yards and a score.

Javin Gordon had a great showing in the run game, having 12 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. Four players made three or more catches throughout the game. Bryce Bohanon led the unit with four receptions for 101 yards. Shazz Preston provided three catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Anthony Brown-Stephens had three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Zycarl Lewis Jr. caught three passes for 37 yards.

The Green Wave will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET.