The Minnesota Wild have had an interesting offseason with a big question looming overhead. Kirill Kaprizov is eligible for an extension, which both sides are committed to getting done. But could they keep the core around him and still give him the big contract? The Wild answered that question in part by signing Marco Rossi to a three-year contract, ending his RFA status and trade rumors.

“Expecting Marco Rossi’s bridge deal with [the Wild] to come in at 3 years x $5 million flat. Nice compromise after an uncertain summer for Rossi in Minnesota,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported.

The Athletic's Michael Russo reported on the salary specifics, “Marco Rossi’s deal will carry a $5 million AAV. $4 million, $5 million, $6 million, so his QO heading into his unrestricted year will be $6 million.”

When the deal is over, the Wild could give Rossi the $6 million qualifying offer for his final RFA year. If he signs it, it would send him right to unrestricted free agency at 27 years old. Minnesota has him under team control, however, and could give him a long-term extension under a much longer salary cap.

The Wild still have over $4 million in salary cap space if they want to add more players from unrestricted free agency. But they are most likely done adding, with Kaprizov becoming the top priority. His $9 million contract ends after this season, and he could become the highest-paid player in the league under the new deal.

Keeping Rossi makes the Wild a better team around Kaprizov, which is important in the loaded Western Conference. Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, and Joel Erikson Ek are all under team control. Can they make a deep run in the postseason with all of their young players locked in? Will Kaprizov stay on a long-term deal? Rossi staying should help that deal.

