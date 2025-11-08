The Detroit Red Wings are one of the better teams in the NHL at this time. However, Todd McLellan's men have fallen into a bit of a slump. The offense has had trouble scoring, as evidenced by their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. On Friday night against the New York Rangers, things did not get better.

The Red Wings certainly had chances. Patrick Kane had the most infamous chance of the night in the Red Wings star's return to the ice. Despite the chances, they managed just one goal. Rangers star Artemi Panarin scored three points for the Blueshirts as they claimed a 4-1 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Artemi Panarin is cooking tonight 👨‍🍳 That's his third point of the game! pic.twitter.com/AvgBPjnIoI — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, McLellan spoke about what went wrong against New York. He noted that the team did what it needed to physically. Elsewhere, though, the Red Wings never found their footing.

“I thought we were there physically tonight, but I’m not sure we were there between the ears again,” McLellan said Friday night, via NHL.com. “That includes offensively. We had some pretty good opportunities and Jonathan Quick made some great saves, but when you are sharp, alert and attentive, some of those go in for you.”

Kane's missed chance certainly made a massive difference. Had Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick not put in an incredible stick lift, Detroit would have tied the game 2-2. Unfortunately, Kane couldn't punch the puck home. Things went south for the Winged Wheel from there.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of giving ourselves a chance most of the game,” said forward J.T. Compher, who scored the lone Red Wings goal, via NHL.com. “But they strike to make it 3-1 and then we kind of give them one to make it 4-1 and it feels way different.”

Detroit will look to get back on track on Sunday when they welcome joint-NHL leading point leader Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to town.