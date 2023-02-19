Heading into NJPW Battle in the Valley, “SwitchBlade” Jay White had very little to gain and almost everything to lose.

Facing off against his biggest NJPW Strong rival, Eddie Kingston, at Battle in the Valley, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest US show since Forbidden Door, Jay White faced the prospects of having to leave the promotion that made him an international superstar not just in Japan but worldwide if he lost the match, with a win simply kicking “The Mad King” out of the promotion.

Tough stakes, right? Well, unfortunately for White, things got ratcheted up a notch in a very interesting way.

Working his absolute butt off against Kingston, White looked like he had a real chance to secure the win and take away one of the true joys from “The Mad King’s” life, but in the end, he took the fall and found himself pinned for the 1-2-3 after eating not one but two Northern Lights Driver as the crowd celebrated his run in NJPW.

With White arguably the top free agent in pro wrestling at the moment, the decision to leave “The King of Sports” for greener pastures wasn’t too surprising, but what came next sort of was, as during his farewell to the fans in San Jose, who but David Finlay emerged from the back to beat down the leader of Bullet Club and declared that he wasted his era at the top of NJPW.

So what gives? Is Finlay the new leader of Bullet Club? Is White severing ties with the company he keeps and the company he used to work for, with a one-way ticket to WWE coming to his inbox in the not-too-distant future? Or is something else afoot? Needless to say, this is gonna get interesting.