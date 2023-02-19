Heading into Battle in the Valley, Eddie Kingston was afforded a chance to address his forthcoming “Loser Leaves NJPW” match ahead of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley and let it be know that he has absolutely no interest in losing a match to “Switchblade” Jay White, as he respects wrestling and his opponent doesn’t.

“Jay White wants to kick me out of a place I was born to wrestle in?” Kingston asked. “Do you understand, I was built for this. I never wanted to go to WWF, WWE, or whatever you call it. I look at that wrestling and I don’t like it. I looked at the Kings Road-style of wrestling and loved it. Strong-style? Loved it. Japanese pro wrestling is the best pro wrestling in the world and you think I’m going to let Jay White, a selfish human being who doesn’t appreciate the history of this great sport, beat me? If you think that, then you’re out of your mind… He will not beat me because I have history on my side because I respect this game.”

Hm… did Eddie Kingston mention WWE because White has been linked to the promotion as a potential free agent destination should he leave NJPW in free agency? Or did the AEW star simply see an opening to take a shot at a rival promotion and take it? Either way, it’s clear Kingston isn’t going down without a fight, and “King Switch” will have to bring his best to the Battle in the Valley if he wants to stick around.