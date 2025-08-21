The Colorado Rockies teed off on Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani Wednesday. The reigning NL MVP made his 10th start of the season and allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings. It’s the most hits the eighth-year veteran has surrendered in a game since September 10, 2021. And adding injury to insult, Ohtani also got nailed by a comebacker in the Dodgers’ 8-3 loss.

Speaking after the game, Ohtani addressed his ugly outing in Colorado. “It’s very regrettable. Put the team in a bad spot. It was just a very regrettable outing that I wish I could have done better,” he said through an interpreter, per SportsNet LA.

The Rockies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over LA before piling on in the fourth inning. With two on and one out, third baseman Orlando Arciao ripped an 88 mph slider off the Dodgers’ pitcher. The liner caught Ohtani flush on the thigh. While he chased the ball down, he didn’t have a play and another run scored. Ohtani then began limping back toward the mound as the Dodgers’ training staff came out to check on him.

Shohei Ohtani took a come backer off the leg and had to limp it off but stayed in the game pic.twitter.com/TvouRzHyHk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 21, 2025

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers roughed up by Rockies

The three-time MVP stayed in the game and finished the fourth inning. However, it would be his last on the mound.

Dave Roberts then decided to remove Ohtani from the contest after his at-bat in the fifth, noting his concern that the five-time All-Star’s thigh could stiffen up after getting hit by the comebacker. Nonetheless, the Dodgers’ manager was confident his two-way star would be able to play in the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Ohtani also anticipates being ready to take the field in San Diego. “Right now it feels pretty good. I’m going to do everything in my ability to make sure that it doesn’t affect me moving forward,” he said.

“I’m glad that it didn’t hit the knee. I think we avoided the worst case scenario,” Ohtani added.

After sweeping the Padres in LA and retaking control of the division, the Dodgers have lost two of three games to the Rockies. Los Angeles now has a one-game lead over San Diego in the NL West.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have won seven of their last nine games. After Wednesday’s victory Colorado pulled within 35 games of the division-leading Dodgers.