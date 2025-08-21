The Colorado Rockies teed off on Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani Wednesday. The reigning NL MVP made his 10th start of the season and allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings. It’s the most hits the eighth-year veteran has surrendered in a game since September 10, 2021. And adding injury to insult, Ohtani also got nailed by a comebacker in the Dodgers’ 8-3 loss.

Speaking after the game, Ohtani addressed his ugly outing in Colorado. “It’s very regrettable. Put the team in a bad spot. It was just a very regrettable outing that I wish I could have done better,” he said through an interpreter, per SportsNet LA.

The Rockies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over LA before piling on in the fourth inning. With two on and one out, third baseman Orlando Arciao ripped an 88 mph slider off the Dodgers’ pitcher. The liner caught Ohtani flush on the thigh. While he chased the ball down, he didn’t have a play and another run scored. Ohtani then began limping back toward the mound as the Dodgers’ training staff came out to check on him.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers roughed up by Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers a pitch in third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The three-time MVP stayed in the game and finished the fourth inning. However, it would be his last on the mound.

Dave Roberts then decided to remove Ohtani from the contest after his at-bat in the fifth, noting his concern that the five-time All-Star’s thigh could stiffen up after getting hit by the comebacker. Nonetheless, the Dodgers’ manager was confident his two-way star would be able to play in the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Ohtani also anticipates being ready to take the field in San Diego. “Right now it feels pretty good. I’m going to do everything in my ability to make sure that it doesn’t affect me moving forward,” he said.

“I’m glad that it didn’t hit the knee. I think we avoided the worst case scenario,” Ohtani added.

After sweeping the Padres in LA and retaking control of the division, the Dodgers have lost two of three games to the Rockies. Los Angeles now has a one-game lead over San Diego in the NL West.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have won seven of their last nine games. After Wednesday’s victory Colorado pulled within 35 games of the division-leading Dodgers.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is looked at by trainers in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Shohei Ohtani’s immediate outlook after removal from Dodgers-Rockies gameMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers a pitch in third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani limping after comebacker, gets rocked by RockiesLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dodgers swap pitchers before Rockies showdownLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) is unable to make a catch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Dodgers must make Mookie Betts move amid Teoscar Hernandez’s defensive strugglesZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani makes more run-scoring history not seen since 1932Colin Loughran ·
; A general view from inside Camelback Ranch stadium in advance of a spring training game between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Dodgers fan wears incredible Freeway Series Shohei Ohtani jersey at Coors FieldJosh Davis ·