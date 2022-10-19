Pakistan legends blast India for controversial Asia Cup decision

Pakistan legends Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi have slammed India for deciding against traveling to the neighboring country for next year’s Asia Cup. Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi’s remarks came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Men in Blue will not be visiting Pakistan for the prestigious continental tournament in 2023. Jay Shah even went on to suggest that the event will be held at a neutral venue as bilateral ties between the two Asian nations remain suspended following the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue,” Jay Shah told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. “It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.”

“I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Jay Shah added.

However, Jay Shah’s comments didn’t go down well with Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi who lambasted the BCCI secretary for making such an announcement, especially at a time when the players of the two sides have shown exceptional camaraderie on and off the field.

“When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI’s problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket,” Saeed Anwar tweeted.

“When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India,” Shahid Afridi said on the microblogging site.

Jay Shah’s announcement even riled Pakistani fans who took to Twitter to slam the Indian cricket board and its secretary.

“Disappointed! Was hoping to see India play in Pakistan for the first time since 2008,” a Pakistani team supporter wrote on social media.

“Nor should Pakistan travel to India next year.. absolute no! Mutual cooperation or nothing at all!” another added.

“Ramiz Raja should clear the position of PAKISTAN with strong stance. This is injustice with PAKISTAN,” a third commented.

“If they don’t want to come to Pakistan, they should be kicked out of next Asia Cup,” a fourth remarked.

“If the Asia Cup is moved, Pakistan should boycott it. Then India can make millions from the TV rights when they play HK and Oman,” a fifth stated.

“BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, son of BJP’s Amit Shah, has confirmed that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue. Indian government once again putting politics over sport. Shameful!” a sixth mentioned.

“This is not surprising that India will not travel to Pak for Asia Cup 2023. Pathetic gameplay by Jay Shah and BCCI. Pakistan should reply with performance,” a seventh elaborated.

“Jay Shah statement only hurts cricket, Some Indians will say don’t come to India too “koi farak nhi parta” shows how much they hate PAKISTAN. Mostly Indians respect Pakistani players too, kuch ganday anday are everywhere,” an eighth noted.

“Disappointed over BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah’s announcement of India not playing cricket in Pakistan. Australia & England recently toured Pakistan with world’s best players. If India Pakistan games can take place in WC’s & Asia Cup’s why not bilateral series & playing in Pakistan?” a ninth asked.

In recent times, Pakistan has outperformed India in major tournaments, including last year’s T20 World Cup and last month’s Asia Cup. Pakistan even ended their losing streak in World Cups when they beat India by 10 wickets in the UAE in November last year.

Impressed by Pakistan’s performance, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja said that the Men in Blue now don’t take the Babar Azam-led side lightly as they have earned the respect of their arch-rivals due to their scintillating show on the field.

“These are games are more about the mentality, rather than skill and talent. Even small teams can beat big teams, if they have the temperament of not giving up. Pakistan have always been the underdogs heading into (World Cup) games against India. But, they have started to give us respect, of late. Earlier, they thought that Pakistan can’t beat them,” Ramiz Raja told Dawn News. “So we should give credit to this current Pakistan team. We defeated a billion-dollar cricket industry. I have played World Cups but we never won against India. This team should be appreciated. Despite limited to resources, we are giving them a tough fight,” Ramiz Raja added.

India and Pakistan last contested in the Asia Cup in September and are scheduled to meet in a crucial Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.