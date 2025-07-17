Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes took the mound for the National League to open the 2025 MLB All-Star Game—and absolutely delivered. At just 23 years old, the former LSU standout pitched a perfect first inning, striking out Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene while retiring Aaron Judge to cap it off. But while Skenes’ on-field performance had fans buzzing, his girlfriend Livvy Dunne lit up social media with a six-word Instagram caption that stole the show: “Had to come back for seconds😼.”

It wasn’t just her post that had people talking, either.

Hours before Skenes threw the first pitch, he and Dunne walked the All-Star red carpet together in Atlanta. Fans cheered, media snapped photos, and the couple looked like baseball’s version of royalty. At one point, Dunne’s shoelace came undone on her high heel. Without hesitation, Skenes dropped to one knee and tied it. It was a small but classy gesture that quickly went viral.

Social media had a field day. Some praised Skenes as the “gentleman of the year,” while others joked that Dunne’s post was “more iconic than the game itself.”

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne are lighting up the MLB world

For those following the All-Star Game, Skenes' start was historic. His 100.3 mph strikeout pitch to Riley Greene and 99.7 mph heater to Gleyber Torres are now the fastest recorded strikeout pitches in All-Star Game history since pitch tracking began in 2008, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs. He’s surpassed legends like Max Scherzer, who previously held the top mark at 99.5 mph from the 2013 Midsummer Classic.

But the 2025 All-Star Game wasn’t your typical baseball exhibition.

After a 6-6 tie through nine innings, the game turned into a spectacle—a sudden-death Home Run Swing-Off. Yes, you read that right. MLB’s new CBA rule kicked in, ditching extra innings in favor of an impromptu derby. And it worked. Kyle Schwarber went full superhero mode, launching three consecutive bombs to lift the NL to a 7-6 win in the first tiebreaker of its kind.

Even with the fireworks, it was Skenes who helped set the tone. His composure, heat, and swagger cemented him as the future of pitching in the National League—and maybe the league’s next perennial All-Star starter. He’s now started the All-Star Game in each of his first two MLB seasons, a feat unmatched by any pitcher in the modern era.

As if Skenes wasn’t already establishing himself as a rising legend, he also holds a soft spot in fans’ hearts for his off-field humility and style—something Dunne acknowledged while walking the red carpet.

“He’s gotten way more fashionable since we started dating,” Dunne said during a media interview, grinning as Skenes adjusted his custom-fit blazer.

Fashionable, flame-throwing, and fiercely loyal? It’s safe to say Paul Skenes is winning both on and off the field. And thanks to Livvy Dunne’s perfectly timed social media post, their All-Star love story is just as buzzworthy as his blazing fastball.