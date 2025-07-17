With two performances in the NBA Summer League, San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper flashed enough of his game to show why he went second in the 2025 NBA Draft. His debut was enough for a reporter to invoke Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“That’s a new one,” Harper responded when asked if he thought his game resembled last season's NBA and Finals MVP.

“That’s definitely someone I watch. His pace, how he gets to the rim, stuff like that. Just how poised he always is, that's definitely someone I watch.”

Dylan Harper on if he thinks his game is similar to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's… "That's a new one. That's definitely someone I watch. His pace, how he gets to the rim…"

Dylan Harper reflects on Spurs Summer League outings

A reason Harper may remind some of SGA is his pace. Like the Oklahoma City Thunder star, the 19-year-old guard doesn't look hurried while attacking downhill.

“Just trying to make the right plays,” Harper admits. “No matter if it shows up on the stat sheet or not, I'm just gonna go out there and make the right play, just make what's best for the team. So, efficiency-wise, I could've done better, but I think (I did) well.”

Harper scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds when matched up against the top overall draft pick this summer, Cooper Flagg. That win vs. the Dallas Mavericks also produced a highlight-worthy block, in which Harper skied for the rejection. Though he maintains he wasn't looking to send any kind of a message.

“Not at all. I was just happy to play basketball,” Harper said. “I mean, I get to play basketball for a living now, so I was probably smiling the whole game just happy to be out there.

“If you don't play defense, you're not going to get time on the court, so just trying my best. It's learning new stuff, how to get over screens, guard the ball, stuff like that is definitely an area I look to grow and just keep on getting better at.”

That contest vs. Flagg represented Harper's first competitive game action since his Rutgers Scarlett Knights lost in the conference tournament in mid-March. This time around, San Antonio players, including superstar Victor Wembanyama, were in Las Vegas, Nevada, to cheer on the Summer Spurs.

“Having the guys' support, come here and overall just be cheerleaders, just helping us out and talking to us during the game was definitely great,” Harper said.

Harper's second game at the Thomas and Mack Center came against the Utah Jazz, who drafted his college teammate and fellow lottery pick, Ace Bailey.

“It's gonna be a lot different, just 'cause I was his teammate for a year. Just playing against him will feel weird, but, definitely looking forward to it,” Harper said in anticipation before the match-up.

“I'd seen him once out here, and I saw him again coming to support the team. It means the world just to see your best friend.”

Bailey missed what proved a thrilling 93-91 Spurs win at the buzzer. Though Harper didn't play his best game, he again scored 16. And he hit a couple of big buckets down the stretch of a tight game. Kind of similar to a certain NBA MVP.