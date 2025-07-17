The Carolina Hurricanes finally won a game in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. However, they were limited to just the one win in the penultimate round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina were dominated by the Florida Panthers for most of the series. And they fell in five games as a result.

The Hurricanes sought to make major moves in the offseason. And to this point, they have done that and then some. Carolina has brought in some of the best talent available this offseason. This has set themselves up well for the chase for the Stanley Cup in 2026.

Did these major moves give the Hurricanes the leg up they need? Or are they still behind the likes of the Panthers and other contenders in the Eastern Conference? Let's take a look at their most significant signings and hand out grades for each move the Hurricanes made in NHL Free Agency.

Hurricanes bolster defense with K'Andre Miller

Carolina made its first major move on July 1 through a sign-and-trade. The Hurricanes traded for defenseman K'Andre Miller in a deal with the New York Rangers. As part of the deal, Carolina signed Miller to an eight-year contract extension.

Miller was one of the more sought-after defensemen on the market. He has the physical tools to become a special player at the NHL level. However, he has struggled over the last few seasons with the Rangers. The fit in New York did not work out, and Miller is receiving a fresh start in Carolina.

The Hurricanes had success the last time they traded for a young defenseman from the Rangers. Miller could become a very good player for them down the line, as well. The cost was steep, but it could justify itself in the end.

GRADE: B+

Carolina landed Nikolaj Ehlers

Carolina's biggest move of the offseason came a few days after July 1. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers was the top prize available in NHL Free Agency this summer, at least among the players to actually test the market. And he elected to take his talents to Raleigh, signing a six-year contract with the Hurricanes.

Ehlers has consistently scored 20+ goals a year throughout much of his career. He never scored 30 due to how he was used with the Winnipeg Jets, and the sort of players ahead of him on the depth chart. With the Hurricanes, though, he could certainly reach the 30 goal plateau while also facilitating offense for the skilled forwards around him.

There's some risk in making this bet. But even if he continues his usual production, this is a fine addition for the Hurricanes. And it's the sort of move that could propel them toward more deep playoff runs down the line.

GRADE: A

Canes add defensive depth

The Hurricanes made a potentially shrewd signing in NHL Free Agency, bringing Mike Reilly in on a one-year contract. Reilly played just 18 games in 2024-25 after undergoing a heart procedure in November. If he's healthy, he could provide important depth for the Hurricanes.

Reilly has had an up-and-down career to this point. He found new life with the New York Islanders in 2023-24 after going through waivers. Getting back to that form is going to take work and a clean bill of health. If he can do it, he could provide offensive depth on the bottom pairing in Carolina.

Depth is incredibly important for any contending team. Carolina has a lot of it, but no one will complain with having too much depth. This is a low-risk play for the Hurricanes for the upcoming season.

GRADE: B

Overall grade and final thoughts

The Hurricanes receive high marks for their work in 2025 NHL Free Agency. Carolina needed some big moves to get themselves firmly in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Whether they are on par with the Panthers is up for debate. However, the Hurricanes are better than they were before NHL Free Agency, and they should be near the East Final once again in 2026.

Carolina Hurricanes free agency grade: A