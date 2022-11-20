Published November 20, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Pakistani Actress Sehar Shinwari is known for posting hate comments directed towards India, including the country’s national cricket team. In recent days, Sehar Shinwari has taken multiple digs at Rohit Sharma and company but was brutally trolled by Indian fans after Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup final.

A section of netizens even slut shamed Sehar Shinwari following her comments during the prestigious tournament Down Under. After Pakistan progressed to the final of the T20 World Cup, Sehar Shinwari described their win as a victory for Islam. When India was beaten by England in the second semifinal of the event, she labeled India’s loss as the defeat of Hinduism and even Hindu deities.

Subsequently, the Pakistan cricket team’s dream of winning the T20 World Cup in Australia ended in disaster after the Men in Green lost to England by 5 wickets in Melbourne last week.

In the title clash, the Three Lions were just too good in all the departments of the game. Bowling first, Jos Buttler and company restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8, thanks to Sam Curran’s exceptional figures of 3/12.

A Ben Stokes masterclass, however, gave them their second T20 World Cup title. Ben Stokes not only remained unbeaten on 52, but he also struck the winning runs off the bowling of Mohammad Wasim on the final ball of the 19th over.

Pakistan’s loss in the final saw Indian fans hitting back at Sehar Shinwari and mocking her for mixing religion and sports. Some even used expletives and cuss words to mock her.

As her slut shaming escalated, Sehar Shinwari urged Indians not to post abusive comments on her Twitter feed.

“Hum aap ke Bhagwan ke barey mein bura bhala nahi kehtey to aap bhi thori insanyat dikhaiye aur hamarey dharam Islam ke barey mein ghalat bat mat kijye. Hamara na sahi to kam se kam apney desh mein rehney waley 16 crore musalmanon ki dharmik bhavnao ka hi khayal karlo,” she wrote on Twitter.

However, supporters of Team India were not enthused by her appeal and continued to troll her as they said that she was the one who started it all.

“Jo kuch hota hai sab pakistan wale karte hai.. pahle tum log hi Indian logo ke against zahar ugalte ho.. Apne PM Shahbaz ko hi dekhlo.. 170/0 150/0 kar raha tha.. apne Ramiz Raza ko dekhlo.. BCCI aor Indian players ko kya kya bol raha tha.. hum toh bas tum logo ka reply dete hai,” a fan said on Twitter.

“Ye sara kam muslim log pehle krte hai to hinduo ko bolne se pehle ap khud sare muslim logo ko pucho unhone aj tak aysa koi religion hai jiske bare me unhone bura nhi bola ho apke pakistan me har din non-Muslims people ko mara jata hai aur forcefully religion change krate hai,” a second added.

“Jhooth! Aap hamare bhagwaanon ke baare mein bahut bura bhala kehte ho. The things that Owaisi and Rehmani say are beyond blasphemy. Aur jab hum apki kitaab se quote bhi kar dein, without any comments, toh aap sar tan se Juda kar dete ho,” a third pointed out.

“Arey mohtarma Ham log bura kahan keh rhe .. Bas ye keh rhe hain ki aap log bol rhe the ki Allah chahata hai ki Pakistan jitegi , ye Allah ki jeet hai. To ye haar bhi Allah ki hai,” a fourth remarked.

Pal bhar me kaise badalte hai stand 🐷🐖 pic.twitter.com/02tbiNgmws — See You (@Virtual_Vichar) November 13, 2022

Khud par thoda limit rakho Falan se Pakistan jita to flan se shadi karungi Fir Meena ne propose kiya to hans di

Zyada Frank Hui hindutva se Hadd me raho izzat bani rahegi — S Hasan (@MuhammadS_Hasan) November 13, 2022

Sau choohe khaa ke billi haz ko chali😂😂😂 — Naren🚩 🏥 (@narendoc11) November 14, 2022

TMC bkl rnd. Gaan pat gyi itne m hi. Unt ka munt pi ja kar g@ndi k@m. pic.twitter.com/cdDfSEQnea — J Sharma (@JSharma1187) November 13, 2022

Earlier, Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir opined that Babar Azam and his boys didn’t deserve to be in the final and their progression through to the title clash was a fluke.