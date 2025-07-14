Joe Pavelski spent nearly two decades making a name for himself on the ice. This weekend, he added a new chapter to his story on the fairways of Lake Tahoe. The former NHL star captured the American Century Championship in style, capping a dominant performance with a clutch eagle on the final hole that left him nearly speechless.

The tournament unfolded at Edgewood Tahoe, where a mix of pro athletes and celebrities teed it up under the bright Nevada sun. Pavelski, who turned 41 just two days earlier, wasted no time taking command. He opened the event with steady scoring that kept him near the top of the leaderboard. By the time Sunday rolled around, he was locked in and determined to finally get over the hump after a few near misses in past years.

From the start, the 41-year-old looked comfortable with the modified Stableford format, which rewards aggressive play. Instead of playing safe, he hunted for birdies and eagles to rack up points. The final round was his best yet. Pavelski tallied 29 points on Sunday alone, bringing his total to 73. That mark proved too much for the rest of the field to catch.

When his final putt dropped, sealing the victory by nine points over former Major League Baseball pitcher John Smoltz, Pavelski was almost at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what to say, actually,” Pavelski, who retired from the NHL in 2024, admitted as fans cheered around the 18th green. “But just an amazing week. This place is incredible. It means the world to me.”

The four-time NHL All-Star's performance was a masterclass in consistency and poise. Smoltz, who posted 28 points on Sunday to finish second, did everything he could to apply pressure.

“I was trying to put heat on anybody, the top three,” Smoltz said afterward. “I was just trying to climb as many people as I could.”

Despite the push, Pavelski never wavered. He stayed patient, stuck to his game plan, and trusted the swing that had carried him all weekend.

Article Continues Below

Country music star Jake Owen put together a solid closing round to claim third place with 62 points. Former soccer player Taylor Twellman, who shared the lead with Pavelski after Saturday, ended up in fourth with 61. NBA star Stephen Curry, last year’s champion, rallied to finish fifth with 58 points after scoring 23 in the final round.

While many of the biggest names in sports and entertainment competed for the title, Pavelski’s calm approach and sharp shot-making set him apart. His eagle on the 18th hole was the exclamation point on a week that showcased his competitive spirit in a whole new arena.

He also left Tahoe with more than a trophy. The win earned Pavelski $150,000 from the event’s $750,000 purse. Not a bad birthday gift for a player who spent years grinding on the NHL ice and has found a second act in golf.

For fans, Pavelski’s victory was a reminder that athletes can keep finding ways to surprise long after their playing careers wind down. After finishing second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish, he came back more determined than ever.

Even Charles Barkley, who often draws headlines for his golf adventures, could not steal the spotlight this time. Barkley finished 69th out of 90 players, while Pavelski enjoyed a champagne shower at the clubhouse.

The American Century Championship has always been a place where sports legends come to test themselves in a different arena. This year, Joe Pavelski stood tallest, proving he is just as dangerous with a golf club as he ever was with a hockey stick.