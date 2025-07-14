Trae Young turned up in Las Vegas this week to support the Atlanta Hawks Summer League squad, and it didn’t take long for him to point out how different the environment felt compared to a regular NBA arena.

Young, who has become the face of the Hawks franchise since arriving in 2018, was courtside for Atlanta’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Though he kept the focus on cheering for his teammates, he also shared a few lighthearted observations about the unique vibe of the Summer League.

When asked about what it’s like to watch these games in person, Young didn’t hesitate to point out the laid-back feel in the building. He laughed as he described how easy it was for fans to get close to the players.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean you look around the whole gym,” Young said with a grin. “They can go from one court to another and see a whole bunch of NBA players walking around. Security’s a little loose around here. They can really touch us.”

He made it clear he wasn’t complaining. If anything, he felt the easy access made the Summer League experience even more fun.

“But it’s not a bad thing at all,” Young said. “I think it’s fun and it makes the fan interaction even that much more special when you get to come out here.”

It’s not every day that fans can walk into an arena and find All-Stars and rookies mingling in the same hallways. In Las Vegas, it’s part of what has made the Summer League such a popular event among basketball diehards.

This week, the Cox Pavilion has been packed with crowds eager to watch top draft picks and returning pros alike. It has also become a meeting ground for current stars, former players, team executives, and media members.

On the court, the Hawks delivered a commanding 98–80 victory over the Suns. Atlanta's effort was led by Asa Newell, who poured in 18 points on 4-of-5 threes and 11 rebounds. Nikola Durisic added 16 points, while Jacob Toppin made 15 points and eight rebounds, anchoring the Hawks inside.

Phoenix fought back behind Oso Ighodaro, who finished with 18 points, connecting on 8-of-12 shots and grabbing nine boards. Koby Brea also chipped in with 15 points and six rebounds.

While Atlanta’s main roster heads back to prepare for training camp, their Summer League squad is focused on player development. Young’s presence reminded everyone that even the biggest stars had to start somewhere under the bright lights of July basketball.

Summer League may not count toward the regular-season standings, but for players battling for roster spots and fans eager for a glimpse of the future, the games matter immensely.

His joke about loose security was another reflection of Summer League’s special brand: fierce competition framed by a warm, community atmosphere.

As Atlanta continues building its culture into the next season, seeing their leader courtside supporting the next wave of talent only reinforces that sense of unity.

And if fans continue getting closer than ever to their heroes, it’s obvious players like Trae Young are having a blast every step of the way.