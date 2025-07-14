The Phoenix Suns may have lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Summer League Sunday, 98-80, but wins and losses aren't exactly the priority during the exhibition season in Las Vegas. NBA teams are looking at their young players and the strides they've been making, and there's no question that the Suns' top performer on Sunday was 2024 second-round pick Oso Ighodaro, who put up 18 points (on 8-12 shooting from the floor) and nine rebounds along with three steals and two blocks.

Ighodaro did look like the most experienced player on the floor on Sunday for the Suns, and it's only fitting, seeing as he played 61 games in his rookie year and even started six contests. While it's not quite clear what role he'll be playing for Phoenix this upcoming season, especially when the team brought in two new centers in Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach while Nick Richards is still on the roster, Ighodaro at least appears to have the support of assistant coach DeMarre Carroll, who gave the 23-year-old some lofty praise.

“When he plays with so much force, downhill on both sides of the ball… it's great for us. I think it's a feel. Obviously, Oso has got a high IQ. I think he knows how people are gonna guard him. It's repetition, just keep going through it. He just gotta continue keep his development, keep growing, keep playing hard like he does and play with that force,” Carroll told reporters following the Suns' loss, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

"I think it's a feel. Obviously, Oso has got a very high IQ." DeMarre Carroll on Oso Ighodaro getting to the rim off the bounce and finishing with power dunks in each of Suns 1st two summer league games. Ighodaro team-high 18 points on 8-of-12 FGs. #Suns #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/keAYKW5uDO — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ighodaro is going to have to battle if he wants a spot in the Suns' rotation heading into next season. And so far, he's been making his case with his strong play during Summer League.

Article Continues Below

Suns need their young players to rise

The Suns have to remain competitive for the next half-decade or so even after trading away Kevin Durant, as they do not control their first-round pick until 2032. And it's imperative for the Suns' young core to start helping Devin Booker out so that they wouldn't give up a high first-rounder to the teams they owe their picks to.

Ryan Dunn is expected to be a starter for the Suns, and so is Jalen Green. The team has high hopes for Williams and Maluach, as well as their second-round pick in Rasheer Fleming. Perhaps Ighodaro could also be a long-term keeper for the team, provided that he plays with the “force” the Suns want him to bring every single night.