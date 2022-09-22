Pakistani actress trolled for shocking ‘Team India’ remarks

Pakistani actress Seher Shinwari was slammed on Twitter after she urged the Indian cricket team to lose their match against Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Sehar Shinwari’s remarks came after the Men in Blue were beaten by Australia in the first T20I of the three-match home series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. India posted a huge total of 208/6 on the board, thanks to a 35-ball 55 from KL Rahul and an explosive unbeaten 71 off 30 deliveries from Hardik Pandya. But it was their bowlers, especially the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel that let them down as they went for over 100 runs in their 8 overs to allow the Kangaroos to grab a 1-0 lead in the series. After the match, Hardik Pandya, who was the top scorer in the match, posted a few snapshots of himself and his teammates on social media captioning them: “We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always.”

Responding to Hardik Pandya’s tweet, Seher Shinwari wrote: “Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it.” The actress didn’t stop there as she came up with a series of tweets to troll Rohit Sharma and his boys for their recent performances.

“Indian team should start selling wada pao and leave cricket because cricket in ke bas ki baat nahi,” Seher Shinwari added.

Team India’s supporters were left fuming with her comments and immediately hit back at her on the microblogging website. One fan even stated that she was following Indian cricket even when the Pakistani team led by Babar Azam was playing against England.

“Wow you are watching Indian cricket even though Pakistan is Playing in your country..That’s the brand India has set in the world cricket,” an Indian cricket admirer wrote on Twitter.

Bheek mange ka ye kaunsa tareeka hua… kabhi dollar k liye bheek to kabhi match k liye😂 — Sarcastic Me (@sarcastic_me365) September 20, 2022

Have some shame you lost to england at home 😂 — Aniket (@CFCAniket22) September 20, 2022

Are u familiar with the term “Udta teer” 🤣😂🤣 — shivani patel (@crazycatshivani) September 20, 2022

As the backlash over her choice of words grew on social media, Seher Shinwari had to issue a clarification that she “never trolled Team India or Hardik Pandya”.

“I never trolled cricket Indian team or Hardik Panda like the way it is being portrayed in Indian media since morning. In fact it was a sarcastic comment I made on performance of both India & Pakistan over their home grounds. Please have some shame Indians,” she mentioned on the social network.

But the Indian fans were having none of it as she continued to receive flak for her choice of words.

Women talking about sarcasm? Kiss angle se Sarcastic comment tha? khudko channe ke jhaad me chada rahe ho xddd….Hahahah women ☕💁🏼‍♀️ — Rishi Raj Mishra (@criminal_rishi) September 21, 2022

U have shame….we Indians don't lose by selling ourselves. Look within. — Brij (@Brij50513319) September 21, 2022

No need to worry about 23rd match, I think you are a big actress in PAK, please donate money for @iShaheenAfridi treatment, PCB doesn't have 😉 — Ğovind Ďude🇮🇳 (@GovindDude1) September 21, 2022

Pakistani cricketers do not have the ability to beat India. And you don't have right to work in Bollywood.🇮🇳

Shame on you.🤬 — Deepak Malviya (@imdeepaki) September 21, 2022

His name is Hardik Pandya not Hardik "Panda" Jaahil hi rahenge pakistani 😂🤣 — कुमार अभिषेक (@golukr) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, she isn’t the first Pakistani who has been slammed for comments against India of late.

Recently former Pakistan captain Salman Butt suffered a severe backlash on social media after he appeared to mock India skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and opener KL Rahul.

“I don’t know if others will talk about this or not, but in my view, Team India’s fitness is not ideal. Apart from the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, fitness is not their strongest point. Some of them are not outstanding on the field. They lack pace in bowling and they don’t take their chances in the field,” Salman Butt said on his Youtube channel. “KL Rahul dropped a catch in the field. He seemed so lethargic as he approached the ball. Axar also dropped a catch at mid-wicket. So, if you drop such catches then batters won’t give you another chance.” “Pace bowling and fitness are worrying signs for India ahead of the World Cup,” he added. “Indian players are the highest-paid cricketers in the world. They play the maximum number of matches. You tell me why is their fitness not up to the mark? If we compare their fitness with others teams like South Africa, Australia and England, the Indians are no match. I would even say some Asian teams are ahead of India. Some Indian players are overweight. I think they need to work on that because they are brilliant cricketers,” Salman Butt elaborated. “Virat Kohli has set an example for others in fitness. Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya are so fit. They have outstanding fitness, but there are players like Rohit Sharma, even KL Rahul looked lethargic today, you know, Rishabh Pant. If they become fit, they will become more dangerous cricketers,” Salman Butt summed up.

But his remarks riled up fans on social media, with many terming his comments “insulting” and in bad taste towards Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul.

“Hey I want to ask you something…after disgracing your country and selling your conscience..how can you talk sitting on national TV and comment on national side captain,” a Twitter user commented.

Another asked, “So Salman Butt is now giving lectures on cricket sitting on a tv channel? Really? Salman Butt?”