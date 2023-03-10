The Los Angeles Rams have been awfully busy with NFL free agency right around the corner, and there could be more moves in store with rumors surrounding Jalen Ramsey. However, even with players being released and lots of trade speculations, two former Rams might be of interest to the team: Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr.

Head coach Sean McVay was asked about a potential reunion with one — or both — of the players, and he gave some pretty interesting remarks, according to Rams reporter Stu Jackson.

Sean McVay said the Rams are “monitoring” situations of both Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods. “To say that there’s not interest, that would certainly be silly, so those are situations that we will absolutely monitor.”

A Rams Reunion Makes Sense

The Tennessee Titans released Robert Woods in a cost-cutting move, and Odell Beckham Jr. has been a free agent ever since tearing his ACL as a member of the Rams in the Super Bowl victory. Beckham put together a workout on Friday for a number of NFL teams, and his hype video shows he is healthy.

On top of that, the Rams are set to part ways with Allen Robinson after a disappointing season for the former Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver.

If Robinson ends up going elsewhere, the Rams could bring back Woods and/or Beckham on smaller deals. Woods took a step back with the Titans last year, and Beckham flourished in 2021 after signing mid-season as the replacement for Woods.

Nonetheless, McVay isn’t ruling out a return for either of these guys.