NFL free agency is just days away, and there should be plenty of action with some big names on the table. One intriguing player is Odell Beckham Jr. who missed the entire 2022 season and did not make a return despite interest from a number of teams, including a ton of Dallas Cowboys rumors.

Beckham was terrific with the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl run, but after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham had a long road to recovery and elected not to play in 2022.

Now, Beckham is showcasing his skills with a video released right before free agency:

Beckham scored five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams and has certainly proven to everybody that he is still capable of contributing at a high level, although the torn ACL could scare a number of teams off.

Beckham also made some headlines on the franchise tag day when he Tweeted out right before the deadline, surely kicking up discussions of a pair of New York Giants players — Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Beckham’s time with the Cleveland Browns was forgetful, and the three-time Pro Bowler should have a number of teams inquiring about his services, although he is better suited at this stage as a role player rather than a top wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. sure looks healthy in this video, and the 30-year-old released this at the perfect time. Let’s see what Beckham’s market looks like once NFL free agency begins.