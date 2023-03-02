The Los Angeles Rams, simply put, suffered through a season-long championship hangover in 2022. After winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams scuffled through a dreadful 2022 season, winning just five games as they failed to rekindle their 2021 season magic. To make matters worse, the Rams suffered through a few injury woes to some of their best players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who suffered a serious spine injury, and Cooper Kupp, who elected to have surgery on his injured ankle.

In the aftermath of the Rams’ disappointing 2022 season, they appear to be willing to make wholesale changes either in a bid to turn things around quickly or to set themselves up for a better future. Included in those who could make way in such an endeavor is cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who won’t have a shortage of suitors should the Rams decide to trade him this offseason.

Amid the trade rumors, however, Ramsey wanted to make one thing clear on his official Twitter account as the prospect of his Rams departure looms ever so largely.

“Don’t speak for me or my agent please lol… y’all have fun with y’all opinions, I’m cool with that. It’s entertaining really, but don’t act like you speaking facts about something only few know about. Things will get addressed when we feel like it (if we ever do 😂) God bless 🙏🏾,” Ramsey wrote.

Perhaps Jalen Ramsey is addressing the rumors stating that he reportedly wasn’t focused last season; nevertheless, if Ramsey did not play at his best last season, he still managed to put together a solid season. He did not miss a single game for the Rams, finishing with four interceptions and two forced fumbles en route to the eight Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Ramsey’s durability could be a huge asset in turning the 5-12 Rams’ fortunes around; however, trading him away would net the Super Bowl LVI winners a king’s ransom. In particular, teams interested in the 28-year old cornerback may have to relinquish a first-round draft pick, a second-round pick and a fourth-rounder for his services.

It remains to be seen how this situation shakes up, or if Jalen Ramsey himself decides to address these rumors directly.