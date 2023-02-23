Robert Woods is currently unemployed after being cut by the Tennessee Titans, but there’s no need to console him. After all, getting waived appears to be the best thing that’s happened for him since he was traded to the Titans in March of last year.

“Free!,” Robert Woods tweeted shortly after being released by the Titans.

Apart from Robert Woods, the Titans also released kicker Randy Bullock and multiple-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan, with Tennessee apparently trying to clear themselves off some financial obligations.

Woods’ stint with the Titans did not blossom as much as many expected it to. In 17 games played for Tennessee in 2022, Robert Woods collected just 527 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions and 91 targets. He still ended up leading the Titans in receiving yards, but that pretty much spoke more about Tennessee’s anemic passing attack than anything else. It did not help Woods and the Titans that Ryan Tannehill missed a ton of games due to injury, leaving the team’s quarterbacking duties mostly in the hands of the ineffective and unproven Malik Willis.

In any case, Robert Woods is no longer with the Titans. He should gain interest in the market, with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp already trying to recruit him back to the team. Woods played for the Rams played for five years with the Rams from 2017 to 2021 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2022.

The 30-year-old Robert Woods has 7,604 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns on 623 receptions so far in his NFL career.