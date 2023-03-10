After sitting out the 2022 season while working back from a torn ACL, it appears that Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to return to the field. With a workout planned for Friday, he is ready to show just where he’s at with his progress.

In a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, it was revealed that Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout in Arizona on Friday.

“Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona, per sources. A chance for him to show the league where he’s at physically after missing all of this last season with a torn ACL. The Giants are among the teams expected to attend,” wrote Raanan.

According to the tweet, teams from around the NFL, including the New York Giants, will be in attendance for the workout.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the 2022 season, it appeared that Odell Beckham Jr. was prepared to return to the field. But after meeting with several teams, including the Giants, a deal was not made. It now appears that he could soon find himself back on an NFL roster.

Since being drafted by the Giants in 2014, Beckham has put together a strong NFL career. Over eight NFL seasons, he has recorded 531 receptions, 7,367 receiving yards, and receiving 56 touchdowns.

In his most recent outing in 2021, Beckham made an impact with the Los Angeles Rams. This included playing a key role in their Super Bowl run.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game. Now a year removed from his injury, he is ready to show that he can still play at a high level.