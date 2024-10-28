The Unrivaled Basketball League, co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to make history as it tips off in January 2025. The league will follow a unique 3-on-3 format and with stars like Angel Reese, Brittney Griner and Arike Ogunbowale among some of its commits, Unrivaled has attracted some of the biggest names in women’s basketball. The league is set to bring some serious flair to women’s basketball with its format, lineup of WNBA stars and a business model that gives equity to top players. The six team names and logos, announced Oct. 24, are the Laces, Mist, Rose, Lunar Owls, Phantom and Vinyl. Some of these names hit the mark; others … are definitely unique.

Here’s how we rank the team names based on originality:

Unrivaled team name rankings

1. Lunar Owls

“Lunar Owls” is about as quirky as it gets. Owls and moons don’t seem like the first combo for a basketball team, but it’s catchy and pretty memorable. A little weird? Sure. But it has a vibe all its own that’ll likely stand out in the league — and maybe even on some team merch.

2. Laces

It’s safe to say Laces is the most straightforward of the bunch. It’s as close to “basketball basics” as you can get. A name like Laces probably won’t win awards for creativity, but if the team embodies a “no-frills, get-it-done” kind of style, maybe this name will be right at home in the league.

3. Vinyl

Vinyl may not seem like a basketball team name at first, but it’s an interesting pick that feels, well, smooth. It’s a throwback to the record-player era and adds a little artsy edge. It’s definitely unexpected, but it could work — especially if the team leans into that “retro factor” with its branding.

4. Phantom

If you want a name that sounds just a little edgy, Phantom might be it. While “Phantom” isn’t totally out-there as a sports name, it’s solid, and it doesn’t overthink things. It’s cool without trying too hard, and you can already imagine the team’s black-and-white logo looking pretty slick on some merch.

5. Rose

Rose might not break any new ground, but it has a classic feel. It’s one of those names that, while a bit straightforward, could really grow on fans. After all, roses have their appeal, and it’s not every day you see a basketball team go floral.

6. Mist

Mist is … interesting. It doesn’t hit you over the head with intensity, but there’s something to be said for the simple approach. It’s understated, maybe a bit gentle for a basketball team, but if they’re going for subtle, they nailed it.

Expand Tweet

Unrivaled logo rankings

1. Phantom

The Phantom logo nails it with a ghostly figure hovering over a basketball, complete with spooky lettering. It’s bold and has a Halloween vibe that could really stand out on merch. The logo makes the Phantom team feel intimidating in a fun way, and it fits the name perfectly.

2. Laces

The Laces logo features intertwined laces forming a loop around a basketball. It’s clean, classic and surprisingly appealing for such a straightforward team name. There’s a nostalgic quality to it, like an ode to the basics of the game. Sometimes, simple works best, and this logo is a solid example.

3. Vinyl

Vinyl’s logo has a record-like design, with grooves circling a basketball at the center. It’s a clever nod to the team’s name, and the circular lines give it an old-school feel that sets it apart. It’s both stylish and memorable, and you can easily imagine it as a fan favorite for apparel.

4. Lunar Owls

The Lunar Owls logo features an owl with big eyes against a moonlit backdrop. It’s an unusual choice, but the logo is memorable and unique, like the team name.

5. Rose

The Rose logo opts for a floral look, with a volleyball-like design at the center. While it doesn’t scream “basketball,” it does feel fresh. It might take some time to grow on fans, but something is interesting about the choice to keep it simple.

6. Mist

Mist’s logo includes mountain peaks surrounded by fog, fitting the “Mist” name well but lacking the impact of the other designs. It’s calm and understated, which may appeal to some, but it doesn’t stand out as much in a lineup of bold designs. It’s a nice aesthetic but might not leave a lasting impression.

Unrivaled provides alternative to overseas play

Unrivaled games will feature shorter quarters, played on a court roughly two-thirds the size of a standard basketball court. Supported by major investors and a groundbreaking broadcast deal with TNT, Unrivaled will bring women’s basketball to prime-time television, with games airing three nights a week and streamed on Max. The Miami-based league is also providing player amenities like childcare and recovery spaces, and aims to provide WNBA players with a high-paying alternative to overseas leagues during the offseason, offering six-figure salaries and equity stakes for its 30 players.

So far, 27 players have committed to the league: Shakira Austin (Mystics), DiJonai Carrington (Sun), Natasha Cloud (Mercury), Napheesa Collier (Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Mercury), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Storm), Allisha Gray (Dream), Chelsea Gray (Aces), Brittney Griner (Mercury), Tiffany Hayes (Aces), Rhyne Howard (Dream), Rickea Jackson (Sparks), Dearica Hamby (Sparks), Brittney Sykes (Mystics), Jackie Young (Aces), Jewell Loyd (Storm), Kate Martin (Aces), Kayla McBride (Lynx), Marina Mabrey (Sun), Arike Ogunbowale (Wings), Kelsey Plum (Aces), Angel Reese (Sky), Satou Sabally (Wings), Azura Stevens (Sparks), Breanna Stewart (Liberty), Courtney Vandersloot (Liberty) and Courtney Williams (Lynx).