Austria's Red Bulls clash with Italy's Il Biscione! It’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our RB Salzburg-Inter Milan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Red Bull Salzburg were crowned winners in the 2022-2023 Austrian Bundesliga. During the previous season, they reached the quarterfinals of the Austrian Cup, the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and the knockout round playoffs of the UEFA Europa League.

La Beneamata had a remarkable season last year in Italy despite finishing third in Serie A. They were crowned winners of the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and ended as runners-up to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League finals.

Here are the RB Salzburg-Inter Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: RB Salzburg-Inter Milan Odds

RB Salzburg: +350

Inter Milan: -165

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -196

Under 2.5 Goals: +138

How to Watch RB Salzburg vs. Inter Milan

TV: ESPN Deportes, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, NOW TV, Servus TV

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, Bet365, DirecTV Stream, servustv.com

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Why RB Salzburg Can Beat Inter Milan

Salzburg is already in the midst of its season and has made a stunning start. They have participated in one Austrian Cup match and two Austrian Bundesliga matches, emerging victorious with clean sheets on each occasion.

Die Roten Bullen have impressively netted a total of 11 goals while not conceding any. A comfortable 6-0 triumph over Ardagger/Viehdorf in the third tier during the cup allowed them to advance. Furthermore, they secured two excellent wins against Altach and Tirol in the league. In their most recent game, Red Bull Salzburg triumphed 3-0 against WSG Tirol, thanks to a second-half double by Ivorian forward Karim Konate and a goal by Malian midfielder Nene Dorgeles. Danish midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard has contributed two assists to the league campaign for Red Bull Salzburg so far.

As has become almost customary, Red Bull Salzburg has once again faced the departure of key players. Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko and Austrian midfielder Nicolas Seiwald have both transferred to RB Leipzig, while Swiss attacker Noah Okafor has joined AC Milan. Additionally, their manager, Mattias Jaissle, has moved to Al-Ahli.

Nevertheless, the Salzburg momentum continues. The club has appointed former Barnsley and New York Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber as their new head coach, maintaining their commitment to nurturing and promoting promising young talents. Aleksa Terzić, Petar Ratkov, Leandro Morgalla, and Nene Dorgeles are the latest additions to the team.

This sustained success builds on the Austrian champions' remarkable record in competitive matches, as they remain unbeaten since their Europa League elimination by Roma in February. Salzburg's attacking prowess remains strong, capable of scoring two to three goals with ease. Players like Amar Dedić, Strahinja Pavlović, Maurits Kjærgaard, Dijon Kameri, and Oscar Gloukh are anticipated to surpass their goal tallies from the previous season.

Why Inter Milan Can Beat RB Salzburg

Inter Milan is currently embarking on its 116th season of Italian football, participating not only in the domestic league but also competing in the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, and UEFA Champions League this season.

Inter has showcased an impressive pre-season performance as well. They secured a 3-0 victory over Lugano, dominated Serie C side Pergolettese with a resounding 10-0 triumph, and clinched a win against Paris Saint-Germain with late goals from Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi. Portuguese midfielder Vitinha scored the lone goal for Paris Saint-Germain. The instrumental role of Davide Frattesi was evident in the victory over PSG, where he also found the net in a draw against Al Nassr, the team of former Inter player Marcelo Brozovic.

With just one more friendly match remaining to prepare for the new season, Inter will face Albanian cup winners Egnatia Rrogozhine. Their Serie A journey for the season commences on August 19 as they welcome Monza to Milan. In their previous encounter, Inter emerged victorious with a convincing 4-0 scoreline. During the last season, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez contributed to 27 goals in 27 league starts for Inter Milan. Midfielder Nicolo Barella had 12 goal involvements in 31 league starts, while Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu made nine contributions in 28 league starts.

The offseason has seen Inter Milan part ways with several key players. Goalkeeper Andre Onana's move to Manchester United and the departure of long-serving midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr are notable changes. Other departures include Milan Škriniar, Edin Džeko, Darian Males, Andrea Pinamonti, and Facundo Colidio. Loan spells for Romelu Lukaku and Raoul Bellanova have also concluded.

In terms of acquisitions, Inter secured Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich. Additionally, former Juventus forward Juan Cuadrado, French forward Marcus Thuram, and midfielder Davide Frattesi have joined the club's ranks. The ongoing rumors link them with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

Final RB Salzburg-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been in incredible form at the moment. While Salzburg remains a dominant force in the Austrian landscape, Inter will give them a blast in what seems to be another high-scoring match.

Final RB Salzburg-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (-165), Over 2.5 goals (-196)