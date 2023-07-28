Inter Milan are set to begin their life after Andre Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has signed for Manchester United after guiding Nerazzurri to their first Champions League final in 13 years.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have scheduled talks with Bayern Munich for a possible deal for Yann Sommer. The Switzerland International will likely move to the Italian giants at the end of this week. Nerazzurri are confident that they will wrap up the deal soon.

Sommer has played second fiddle to Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich. However, injuries to the World Cup winner has given a lot of first-team minutes to the Swiss goalkeeper. With this move, it is likely that Sommer will become the first-choice keeper at Inter Milan. He has been an outstanding goalkeeper for his international team, guiding the Swiss to the European quarter-finals in 2021, where they beat France.

Inter Milan have already snubbed the chance to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard left Old Trafford as a free agent after 12 years of service. The Coppa Italia winners refused to sign the former Atletico Madrid man as they couldn't afford his gigantic wages. Moreover, de Gea's preference is to return to La Liga.

Other Italian sources have also reported that Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are in advanced talks for the potential Sommer deal. However, the Italian giants will not be triggering the release clause of the Swiss goalkeeper (€6m). It is believed that Inter Milan will sign Sommer for a fee of €4m with add-ons.