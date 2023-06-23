Marcelo Brozovic was Italy Serie A's midfielder of the year for Inter Milan. He has been playing for the team since 2015 but the 30-year-old's stint might be over in favor of a team-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

The negotiations for Marcelo Brozovic and his move to Al Nassr are in the final stages. Inter Milan and the Saudi team just need to figure out their contract differences. Only the Croatian midfielder's camp has the final say to make the green light on his transfer official, per Fabrizio Romano.

Inter Milan and Al Nassr are set to follow up the talks on Friday to iron out the details of the deal. The Saudi team is forming an insanely talented squad with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm. Al Nassr gets an insanely good midfielder with Marcelo Brozovic. He netted a total of three goals in 28 matches played for Inter Milan during their 2022-23 Serie A campaign. The Croatian midfielder also notched five assists to help his team.

The Italian team was also really close to adding a UEFA Champions League trophy under their belts. The only team to stop them in the UCL Final was a stacked Manchester City squad with Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish among others.

Marcelo Brozovic joins Talisca, Luis Gustavo, Gonzalo Nicolas Martinez, and Sami Al-Najei to strengthen Al Nassr's midfield rotation. He can add so much passing, ball control, and even scoring to the squad whenever Cristiano Ronaldo becomes tired.

Is this another case of a Saudi team poaching a great player?