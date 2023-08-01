Inter Milan‘s pursuit of USMNT star Folarin Balogun has hit a roadblock, with Arsenal's asking price proving too steep for the Serie A giants, reported by goal.com. The 22-year-old striker has been a subject of interest from several top clubs across Europe, following his impressive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims, where he netted 21 goals last season.

Arsenal has made it clear that Balogun will not be sent out on loan again for the 2023-24 season, as the talented forward is eager to secure regular playing time and establish himself in a permanent role. Inter Milan appeared to be leading the race for his signature, exploring various transfer packages, but they are now finding it difficult to meet the Gunners' demands.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan cannot afford the player, as he comes with a hefty price tag of £40-50 million ($64 million). As a result, Inter has shifted their focus to other targets, including Gianluca Scamacca, an Italian striker who spent the previous season on loan at West Ham United.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Inter's pursuit of Balogun has come to a halt, the young American forward is still drawing attention from other Serie A clubs. Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring his services, and he may follow in the footsteps of his USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic, who recently moved to AC Milan from Chelsea. The exodus of American talents to Serie A continues, as Tim Weah joins Juventus, and Yunus Musah is rumored to be headed to Milan from Valencia.

With Inter Milan out of the picture, Folarin Balogun's future remains uncertain, and his destination for the upcoming season is still up in the air. Arsenal will be closely monitoring the situation, as they assess their options and determine the best course of action for the highly-rated striker's career developmen