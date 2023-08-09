Inter Milan Nerazzurri vice president Javier Zanetti is none too pleased with striker Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Juventus.

Zanetti's perception of Lukaku changed drastically after the former agreed to a three-year deal with Juventus last week, per The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

Inter vice president Zanetti: “Lukaku has betrayed us. We’re very disappointed”. 🔵🇧🇪 #CFC “We expected completely different behaviour by Romelu, as professional but also as a man”, told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/RxlODyqH0C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

The three-year deal has an option for one more season. Lukaku's transfer to the Juventus side will become official once they agree to a transfer free with Premier League club Chelsea.

Juventus is eyeing a deal that would send striker Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea for €40 million ($44 million). The key player in the proposed deal is first-year Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. Romano feels Pochettino's approval is the only remaining impediment.

Pochettino said on July 19 it was obvious Lukaku's days at Stamford Bridge were numbered, per ESPN FC's James Olley.

“I think it is obvious. I think we can repeat this,” the Chelsea boss said.

“It is obvious what is going on with him. I think in between the club and the player, they share the same similar ideas and we are working on that to try to fix and have the best solution for both parties.”

Can Romelu Lukaku put his Inter Milan days behind him and thrive with Juventus?

Romelu Lukaku made 10 appearances in his first stint with Chelsea in 2011. He didn't meet expectations in his second tour of duty with the club a decade later. Lukaku scored just eight goals in 26 appearances for the Blues in 2021.

In stark contrast, Lukaku scored 24 goals in 36 appearances for the Nerazzurri the previous year. Lukaku's most recent performance prompted Chelsea to send him to Inter Milan on loan in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign. Lukaku had 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season.

Juventus fans protested Lukaku's impending transfer to their club just two days before Pochettino shared his sentiments on the Belgian striker's imminent departure from Chelsea.

Juventus has struggled since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2021. If Lukaku can somehow help Juventus rise from the ashes in 2023, fans will eventually warm up to him.

Unfortunately, it seems Javier Zanetti will never see Romelu Lukaku in the same light again.