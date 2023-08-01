The French champions take on the Italian giants! It’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our PSG-Inter Milan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have been a little underwhelming in pre-season, with just one win in three games. Now under the charge of Spanish boss Luis Enrique, the Parisiens hope to reset and get a win here before another friendly game in South Korea.

Inter finished their Serie A season in solid form with 11 wins from their last 13 fixtures of the campaign. However, the third-placers in Italy's domestic league suffered a painful Champions League final defeat against Man City in June. Simone Inzaghi´s side got their pre-season underway with wins over Lugano and Pergolettese and a 1-1 draw against Al Nassr last timeout.

Elite Friendly Odds: PSG-Inter Milan Odds

Paris Saint-Germain: +150

Internazionale Milan: +135

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch PSG vs. Inter Milan

TV: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS Connect

Stream: PSG TV

Time: 6 AM ET/ 3 AM PT

Why PSG Can Beat Inter Milan

PSG demonstrated their dominance by securing the Ligue 1 title in a commanding manner last season, boasting an impressive squad. Currently, PSG is going through a transitional phase, facing several off-field battles in the transfer market.

The team's recent performance has been less impressive. Under the guidance of new head coach Luis Enrique, the team is still experimenting with their preferred formation and lineup. With key stars still on vacation, PSG began their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Le Havre, followed by a lackluster 0-0 draw against CR7's Al Nassr during their Asian tour. They suffered an unexpected setback with a surprising 3-2 defeat against Cerezo Osaka recently, prompting them to strive hard for a strong rebound in their upcoming match.

When it comes to facing Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, PSG has historically excelled, winning three out of four matches against them, with one match ending in a draw.

PSG has encountered a summer filled with significant changes and ongoing drama. The uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future adds to the complexity, and Neymar's situation at the club remains mysterious. Furthermore, PSG made the decision to change managers during the off-season. Meanwhile, Verratti won't be available for the upcoming match, having traveled to Saudi Arabia to complete a move there. Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Xavi Simons, Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe, and Mauro Icardi are also out from the team.

As PSG continues to make moves in the transfer market, they are actively seeking reinforcements. They have recently acquired Arnau Tenas, a 22-year-old goalkeeper from Barcelona, on a free transfer, adding to their list of signings, which includes Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Ugarte, Kang-in Lee, Marcos Asensio, and Hugo Ekitike.

In conclusion, PSG faces a challenging period with ongoing uncertainties surrounding key players and a period of transition. Nevertheless, they remain committed to strengthening their squad and competing at the highest level.

Why Inter Milan Can Beat PSG

Inter Milan had a commendable season, securing a third-place finish in the Serie A standings and demonstrating impressive performances over the past year. Last season, Inter Milan participated in their 11th major final in Europe, a feat surpassed only by Juventus and AC Milan among Italian teams. They finished their Serie A campaign on a high note, winning four of their last five league matches.

Following their heartbreaking loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final, Inter Milan had a prolonged holiday compared to most teams. Before embarking on their Asian tour, Internazionale faced Swiss club FC Lugano to capture a 3-0 win and challenged Seria C side Pergoletesse to secure a resounding 10-0 victory. Their first test in Asia was against Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo, resulting in a tough 1-1 draw.

In recent weeks, Inter Milan's reputation has grown, and they are determined to make the most of their pre-season tour. They currently hold the upper hand over their opponents and should be capable of clinching a victory in this match. Inter still has a schedule against RB Salzburg before the domestic season begins in Italy.

With the departure of first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana to Manchester United, Inter Milan sought a new goalkeeper. For the time being, Filip Stankovic, son of former Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic, will take the reins as the team's number one goalkeeper. Marcelo Brozović, Edin Džeko, and Milan Škriniar also departed from the team.

After expressing dissatisfaction with their performance in the 1-1 draw against Saudi side Al Nasr Riyadh, head coach Simone Inzaghi intends to make several changes to the starting line-up, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram now slated to start in the attack. Currently, Inter enjoys a fully fit squad, providing coach Simone Inzaghi with various options to choose from.

Final PSG-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick

Both squads have restructured this summer season. However, Mbappe and Neymar look to be absent in this game, and PSG just does not function well without their presence. Inter has several key players who have left the club as well, but they possess a more potent threat.

Final PSG-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Inter (+135), Over 2.5 goals (-190)