Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko is set to leave Inter Milan in the current transfer window. The 37-year-old striker is yet to be offered a new contract by Nerazzurri to stay at the club, and he doesn't have a contract with Inter beyond this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the former Manchester City man could leave the Italian giants as a free agent this summer, as there are no new talks between Dzeko and Inter Milan for a contract at this time. Fenerbahçe or Saudi Arabia could be the next destination for the veteran striker as he looks for a new home.

Initially, it looked like Dzeko would stay with Inter Milan, considering the future of Romelu Lukaku hung in the balance. With Inter satisfied with the performance of the Belgian and Lautaro Martinez, though, Dzeko appears to be closing the book on his Inter Milan career. The club reportedly offered him an initial one-year deal, but Dzeko wanted a multiple-year deal to be a part of the club's future.

Dzeko is currently hunting for a club that will provide him with regular starts. So far at Inter Milan, he has played as a backup to Martinez and Lukaku for the most part. Fenerbahçe has met Dzeko's agent, Alessandro Lucci, and put a formal bid for him on the table.

Since joining Inter Milan from AS Roma in 2021, Dzeko has made 101 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals. With Dzeko's future almost sorted, Nerazzurri will turn their focus towards the futures of keeper Samir Handanovic and defender Milan Skriniar.