The Minnesota Lynx made a big swing on Sunday morning, attempting to distance themselves from the field by making a trade with the Dallas Wings for DiJonai Carrington. In return, the Wings got former No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller, veteran wing Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Carrington is the prize of the deal, and now she joins the defending WNBA runner-up in an attempt to help them get over the hump and win a title this season. After the deal went through, the San Diego native had a question for her fans on social media.

“What number yall think I chose?” Carrington wrote.

Carrignton has worn No. 21 for her entire career, but current Lynx star Kayla McBride already has that number locked up. Therefore, the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player will have to pick a different number for the first time during her pro career. She also wore No. 21 at Stanford and at Baylor during her time in college, so there's no telling where she may go next.

Regardless of what number Carrington chooses to wear, she will be a vital part of the Lynx's championship chase down the back half of the season. Minnesota already has a sturdy starting backcourt in McBride and Courtney Williams, but adding someone like Carrington who can impact the game on both ends of the floor will be a big boost for Cheryl Reeve and company.

While Carrington didn't do a whole lot of winning this season in Dallas, she has plenty of playoff experience during her relatively young career with the Connecticut Sun. Before blowing it up this offseason, the Sun made at least the second round of the playoffs in each of Carrington's four seasons there, so she will be able to contribute when the lights are brightest this fall.

This season, the 27-year old is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while also being her usual pesky self on the defensive end of the floor. The Lynx were in need of another reliable guard, and now they have just that as the regular season starts to wind down.