Retired NBA forward Marcus Morris once again set the record straight about his alleged fraud, doubling down on his denial of writing a bad check, Morris went on a NSFW rant about his arrest. After he was freed from jail, the NBA podcast host joined his twin brother, Markieff Morris, to explain his side of the story. The Morris brothers explained how everything went down.

A frustrated Morris admitted to some wrongdoing, but not one to the extent of writing bad checks or committing fraud, which was how his rant started as part of a short 20-minute episode, per Marcus and Markieff Morris' YouTube channel.

“Don't ever put my name with nothing but fraud. This is not fraud activity,” Morris said. “I have never wrote a check to no casinos in exchange for money that I can put in my pocket. I wrote exchange for credit thinking that you know the source of the income and you know what I've done in the past years to pay it back plus put the money back that I chose to take from y'all to gamble with. So you know I want to just clear that up and then you could take it how you want.”

The ordeal for Morris is a valuable lesson he warned others about after having spent days inconserated.

“You could think about think about me this way. But I know what my loved ones and the people that surround us and the people we surround ourselves with really feel about us,” Morris added. “But listen, jail, don't f*** with it. Don't f*** with it. That's why we had to do this s*** outside cuz I couldn't sit in no small ass room. I came home, I think I slept outside.”

Marcus Morris breaks silence on fraud charges

When the news of Marcus Morris' arrest broke over fraud charges, it didn't take long for Morris to speak out at the first opportunity he could. Morris addressed the charge on his Instagram.

“The word FRAUD was thrown on my name as if I took something or really wrote a check to a casino in exchange for cash,” Morris wrote. “Did I take out a marker to gamble yes. Was this my first time no. I've been enjoying my off time and doing what I like every year at some point in Vegas at a high level for years and that's not just gambling.”

Hopefully, Morris can put all of this behind him.