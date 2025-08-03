North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick still has yet to coach a game with the program. His reputation, however, is helping the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail. North Carolina is picking up the commitment of running back Amir Brown, per Rivals.

Brown is a four-star prospect who also had offers from Texas, Notre Dame and several other top programs. He is from North Carolina, so the Tar Heels were able to keep a stellar in-state prospect.

The running back was heavily pursued by the Fighting Irish, who were considered an early favorite to land him. Brown is a member of the 2027 recruiting class. North Carolina currently has two recruits in the 2027 class, following Brown's commitment.

North Carolina football starts their 2025 season schedule against Big 12 Conference school TCU. That game is scheduled for September 1.

Bill Belichick is working hard on the recruiting trail

Belichick has been busy since taking the job in Chapel Hill some months ago. The new North Carolina football coach has brought in more than 40 transfer players for the 2025 season. His class is ranked the eighth best transfer class in the country for this season, per On3 recruiting rankings.

Belichick has also been putting together an outstanding 2026 class. His class for next year is ranked 19th in the country, per On3 recruiting rankings. The Tar Heels have 35 commitments already for the 2026 cycle, including four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman.

The North Carolina football coach says his approach to recruiting is to find good guys, no matter how many stars are next to their name.

“So, players who have come in and want to compete and have shown enough skill, we’ll take those guys, and we’ve taken plenty of them. We’ll see how they do, but those are kind of the things we’re looking for,” Belichick said, per On3.

Time will tell if the coach's approach to recruiting works. Belichick has spent countless years coaching, but not in college football. He has famously won buckets of Super Bowl trophies, while leading the New England Patriots in the NFL. Belichick left the Patriots in a somewhat bitter divorce after the 2023 season.

Belichick takes over a North Carolina football program that won six games in 2024. That turned out to be Mack Brown's last season leading the Tar Heels.